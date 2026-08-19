Southern Sky Brands Announces Three New Vape Products in Collaboration with Martin’s in Jackson, Mississippi, Portions of Proceeds to Benefit Veterans Charity

CANTON, Miss., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Sky Brands is proud to announce the launch of three new vape products created in collaboration with Martin’s, the legendary Mississippi destination known for live music, exciting events, and delicious food and drinks.

This new collaboration brings together Southern Sky Brands’ commitment to developing quality cannabis products with the unique energy and cultural experience that has made Martin’s a beloved destination in Mississippi.

The three new vape offerings include:

Dammit Debbie — Lemandarin Haze, Sativa Strain

Tootie Frutti — Fruit Punch Express, Hybrid Strain

Zuga OG — Jack & Cola, Indica Strain





All 3 are names paying homage to current and past employees:

Dammit Debbie - Debbie Milling (bartender) - current

Tootie Frutti - Olivia Stodghill (bartender) - current

Zuga OG - Tom Zuga (bartender and former veteran who passed away in 2024)





“We’re excited to collaborate with Martin’s on this special collection,” said Morgan Engle, Director of Marketing at Southern Sky Brands. “Martin’s has built an incredible reputation as a place where music, food, entertainment and community come together. We wanted this collaboration to capture that same spirit while showcasing the quality and creativity Southern Sky Brands brings to its products.”

Founded in 1953 Martin’s has become a landmark in Jackson’s entertainment scene, offering live music, special events, food, drinks and an atmosphere that brings people together. The collaboration with Southern Sky Brands represents a new chapter in connecting Mississippi’s growing cannabis industry with the state’s vibrant music and entertainment culture.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Southern Sky Brands,” said Joseph Stodghill, Owner of Martin’s. “This collaboration is about bringing together two Mississippi brands with a shared appreciation for great experiences, great music and our community.”

The three new vape products will be available through participating licensed Mississippi dispensaries. A portion of proceeds from these products will go to 5th Squad (5th Squad provides immediate, life-sustaining assistance to Veterans in crisis).

Media Contact:

Southern Sky Brands

Morgan Engle, Director of Marketing

morgan@southernskybrands.com

601-862-5453

www.southernskybrands.com