Hotel Equities Named Operator of the New SLS Punta del Este, Opening Early 2029

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel Equities (HE), a best-in-class hospitality operator, announces a hotel management agreement with Grupo Ginevra-GNV for the operation of SLS Punta del Este, a new Accor-branded luxury hotel and residential development opening in early 2029. The agreement marks Hotel Equities' first project in Uruguay, extending the company's Caribbean & Latin America (CALA) presence into South America.

“We see Punta del Este as one of South America’s fastest-growing hospitality markets, and Uruguay is a natural next step for our CALA platform,” said Juan Corvinos, president of Hotel Equities Caribbean & Latin America. "We’re thrilled to partner with the visionaries at GNV Group who were seeking an operator to deliver global standards with local execution and that's what our in-market HE CALA model is built for. Our experience operating luxury lifestyle and residential-style hotels across the region gives us a clear understanding of what today's discerning traveler expects. Working together, we're bringing Accor's global platform and our proven operational discipline, which has driven results across the Caribbean, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico, to SLS Punta del Este.”

“SLS Punta del Este is designed to set a new standard for branded residential development in Uruguay, after having developed Madero Harbor District in Buenos Aires we want to bring the same standard to our current and future projects in the Southern Cone” said Alejandro Ginevra, president of GNV Group. “Hotel Equities brings the in-market operating experience across the Caribbean and Latin America to turn that vision into a functioning property, from pre-opening through day-to-day operations.”

Accor, through its Ennismore division and the SLS brand, will continue to guide the property's brand identity, design standards, and guest experience. HE CALA will manage day-to-day hotel operations and financial performance, a scope that extends well beyond the guestroom to include the property’s Wellness & Longevity Center as well as a robust food and beverage program with multiple dining concepts, rooftop and pool bars, and event and cocktail spaces. Specific brands and concepts for these dining and wellness offerings will be announced in the coming months, creating Punta del Este's first fully integrated luxury hospitality, dining, and wellness destination under the management of a single internationally recognized operator.

Hotel Equities will also operate SLS Punta del Este’s rental program for residence owners who wish to generate income from their unit when it is not in personal use. Hotel Equities brings deep expertise in the condo-hotel model, widely established in luxury hospitality destinations throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Europe. The partnership introduces this structured, professionally managed program to Punta del Este, a first for the local market.

The addition of SLS Punta del Este marks the latest milestone in HE CALA’s growth and success. In the last 15 months since Juan Corvinos' appointment, the division has established a fully in-market operating platform spanning 11 countries, 16 hotels and resorts totaling more than 2000 rooms including open and operating properties and those in the pipeline, and 23 food and beverage outlets. Other recent highlights include HE CALA’s assumption of management of the Hacienda Tres Rios, which will convert to Kimpton Tres Rios, the brand’s first All Inclusive, located in Mexico's Riviera Maya and set to debut in September 2026. HE CALA will soon assume management of properties in Belize, Mexico City, Cuernavaca, Curacao and several other destinations across the region.

With a fully in-market operating platform in place, Hotel Equities is designed to support owners across the Caribbean and Latin America with local execution backed by Hotel Equities' global scale. For more information about partnering with Hotel Equities, visit hotelequities.com/cala.

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is a best-in-class hospitality operator and developer with a portfolio of both branded and independent hotels, resorts, and outdoor hospitality destinations throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. Led by Chief Executive Officer Ben Rafter, a technology entrepreneur with extensive experience scaling hotel platforms, the company manages a diverse portfolio with three specialized verticals: Full Service, Focused Service, and Springboard Hospitality, the Lifestyle Division. Complementing these divisions is HE Labs™, the company's dedicated innovation and incubation division. Hotel Equities delivers proven results and drives bottom-line growth and asset value for its stakeholders and owners through a comprehensive suite of services (including revenue management, sales, food and beverage, and talent development), a people-first and performance-driven culture, and a commitment to excellence. To learn more, visit hotelequities.com, @Hotel-Equities and hecala.com

About GNV Group

Led by Alejandro Ginevra, GNV Group has been dedicated for over 60 years to the comprehensive management and development of real estate projects. The company has established itself as a pioneer and leader in the branded residences and mixed-use development segments in South America, with landmark achievements such as Madero Harbour—the master-planned district that transformed Puerto Madero, Argentina—and the highly successful launch of Osten Tower (I & II). Renowned for delivering quality, innovation, and sophistication, GNV Group creates premier environments that seamlessly integrate living, working, and leisure, while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability and environmental care. More information at: www.gnvgroup.com

About SLS Hotels & Residences

SLS is crafted with the luxury and elegance of a grand hotel, and delivered with an extravagance and mischief that sets the stage for extraordinary experiences. Culinary artistry, theatrical interiors, and VIP treatment are at the heart of each SLS property, creating indulgent 4 wonderlands that surprise and delight through collaborations with leading architects, aesthetes, artists, and chefs. At all times a place to see and be seen, SLS is located in some of the world’s most glamorous destinations across Beverly Hills, Miami, Bahamas, Cancun, Playa Mujeres, Barcelona, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Buenos Aires, with upcoming openings in Madrid and Punta del Este, Uruguay. SLSHotels.com SLS is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding. ennismore.com

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