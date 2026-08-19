World Services Group Earns Band 1 Chambers and Partners Rankings Across Global and Regional Guides for 2026

HOUSTON, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Services Group (WSG), the most prominent global network of independent firms and professional services organizations, is proud to announce that WSG has earned Band 1 rankings across all Chambers and Partners regional network listings, along with multiple recognitions in the Chambers Global Guide 2026. These top-tier rankings and recognitions reflect WSG's continued leadership, depth of coverage, and strength in facilitating seamless service for member firm clients worldwide.





In the Chambers Global Guide 2026, World Services Group is recognized across three network categories, including two Band 1 rankings and one Spotlight recognition. WSG is recognized by Chambers and Partners with a Band 1 ranking in Leading Law Firm Networks: The Elite – Global Market Leaders, reinforcing the network's standing among the foremost legal networks globally. The network also holds a Band 1 ranking in Leading Law Firm Networks – Asia-Pacific Region and Spotlight recognition in Leading Law Firm Networks – Middle East-wide, reflecting WSG’s ability to support coordinated, cross border transactions across key regions through strong collaboration among its member firms.

Beyond the Global Guide, World Services Group earned Band 1 recognition across all Chambers 2026 regional guides, including Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. The elite standing in Europe reflects a long established presence built on strong firm relationships and broad coverage across the region, while recognition in Asia‑Pacific highlights the network’s ability to operate cohesively across diverse and fast moving jurisdictions. In Latin America, WSG’s Band 1 ranking points to strong regional integration and an established track record throughout Central America, South America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. This regional strength is further reinforced by Band 1 recognition in Canada, underscoring WSG’s role as a trusted, nationally connected platform. Together, these top-tier rankings reflect the scale, consistency, and proven global integration of the WSG network.

Chambers and Partners rankings are based on extensive independent research, including in‑depth interviews with clients, in‑house counsel, and legal market peers. To learn more about Chambers and Partners, click here.

About World Services Group (WSG)

World Services Group is the most prominent global network of independent firms that provides an exclusive setting and platform to connect its members to the most elite legal firms and their multinational clients worldwide. The network comprises over 120 member firms operating in more than 150 jurisdictions, representing 23,000 professionals globally — delivering world-class expertise and collaborative client service through trusted, long-standing relationships.

www.worldservicesgroup.com