Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering Collaborates With Great Learning To Launch Certificate Program in Agentic AI

Baltimore, MARYLAND, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Learning, a leading global edtech company, has launched a Certificate Program in Agentic AI in collaboration with Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering, a top ranked engineering school in the US. The 18-week online program, designed and delivered by Johns Hopkins Engineering faculty and industry practitioners, equips STEM professionals, data and AI practitioners, product managers, and technical leaders to build autonomous, goal-driven AI agents capable of perceiving context, reasoning through complexity, and acting independently in dynamic environments.

JOHNS HOPKINS WHITING SCHOOL of ENGINEERING - Executive and Professional Education

Gartner projects that by 2028, 15 percent of day-to-day business decisions will be made autonomously by AI, and agentic capabilities will be embedded in one-third of enterprise software, up from less than 1 percent today. As adoption scales, professionals who can build and govern these systems will be the most sought-after in the industry.

The program begins with a structured Python pre-work module covering the evolution of AI and foundational Python programming. Learners then work with Large Language Models, Prompt Engineering, and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), progressively developing more advanced systems to retrieve information, reason through problems, and take autonomous action using the same tools and frameworks used in industry today. As the curriculum advances, learners explore autonomous single-agent systems before progressing to Multi-Agent Systems, human-agent interaction, evaluation of Agentic AI systems, monitoring and observability, securing Agentic AI systems, and the pre-deployment and operationalization of Agentic Systems. Learners also complete self-paced modules on Claude-Based AI Workflows to build practical capability in applying Generative AI and Agentic AI using the Claude ecosystem in real-world contexts, and Reinforcement Learning, before completing the program with a shareable e-Portfolio..

Highlighting the importance of the program, Paul Huckett, Associate Dean, Johns Hopkins Engineering Executive and Professional Education, said, "At Johns Hopkins, we've always believed that the toughest engineering challenges require both strong technical skills and a sense of responsibility. Agentic AI is precisely that kind of challenge. These systems don't just follow instructions; they think, decide, and act on their own, and that's a powerful capability that comes with serious implications. It is no longer enough for organizations to build intelligent systems; they need professionals who understand how to govern them. The faculty teaching this program are at the intersection of AI research and real-world deployment, bringing the kind of depth that this challenge demands. This program is built on the pedagogical principles that define a Johns Hopkins education: rigorous theory, applied practice, and the judgment to know the difference between building a system that works and building one that can be trusted.”

Talking about the collaboration, Arjun Nair, Co-Founder of Great Learning, added, “We have entered an era where AI systems are no longer just assistants; they are becoming decision-makers. Leading AI companies are releasing frontier agentic models at an accelerating pace, and the demand for professionals who can build and govern these systems has never been greater. The question is no longer how to use AI as a tool, but how to design systems that operate autonomously and responsibly. Our collaboration with Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering is focused on building that capability early. Grounded in the university’s research depth and engineering rigor, the program prepares practitioners to build, deploy, and govern agentic AI with confidence in real production environments.”

Delivered in a flexible online format, the program offers a blend of recorded video lectures, weekly live mentorship sessions with industry practitioners, and monthly live masterclasses by Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering faculty.

Learners will be awarded a Certificate of Completion and 13 Continuing Education Units from Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering, along with a shareable e-portfolio to showcase their applied projects, upon successful completion of the program. As AI evolves from task automation to autonomous, goal-driven systems, this program positions professionals at the forefront of enterprise innovation, empowering them to harness Agentic AI to drive efficiency, adaptability, and growth across industries.

About Great Learning

Great Learning is a leading global ed-tech company for professional and higher education. It offers comprehensive, industry-relevant programs across cutting-edge Technology, Data, and Business domains. These programs are developed in collaboration with the world’s foremost academic institutions. Programs offered by Great Learning are constantly reimagined and revamped to address the dynamic needs of the industry. Delivered in blended, classroom, and purely online modes, these programs are supported by expert mentors and highly qualified faculty. Great Learning is on a mission to enable transformative learning and career success in the digital economy and has impacted 15 million+ learners from over 170 countries.

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