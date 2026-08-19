Five Below, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 will be released after market close on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the financial results.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.fivebelow.com, where a replay will be available shortly after conclusion of the call. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 412-902-6753 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

The company also announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Barclays 19th Annual Global Consumer Conference

Chief Financial Officer Dan Sullivan will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Goldman Sachs Global Consumer and Retail Conference 2026

Chief Executive Officer Winnie Park and Chief Financial Officer Dan Sullivan will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts and archived replays of both fireside chats will be available online at investor.fivebelow.com.

About Five Below:

Five Below is a leading growth retailer offering trend-right, extreme value, high-quality products loved by the kid and the kid in all of us. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across awesome Five Below worlds: Candy, Style, Party, Room, Create, Tech, Sports and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 2,000 stores in 47 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or follow @fivebelow on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

Five Below, Inc.

Christiane Pelz

Vice President, Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@fivebelow.com