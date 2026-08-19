Replimune Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a commercial stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced the grant of inducement equity awards to Michelle DiNapoli, the Company’s Chief Commercial Officer.

The inducement awards consist of a non-qualified stock option to purchase 150,000 shares of the Company's common stock and restricted stock units representing 100,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The option has an exercise price of $15.58 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company's common stock on the date of grant. The option has a 10-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting monthly for three years thereafter. The restricted stock units vest in approximately four equal annual installments beginning on August 15, 2027.

The inducement awards were approved by the compensation committee of the Company's board of directors in reliance on the employment inducement exception under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). While the inducement awards were granted outside of the Company’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, the awards will have terms and conditions consistent with those set forth under the plan.

About Replimune

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 with the mission to transform cancer treatment by pioneering the development of novel oncolytic immunotherapies, including the Company’s first commercially available product TUDRIQEV (vusolimogene oderparepvec-wtpg), approved under accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of adults with advanced melanoma who experienced disease progression on a PD-1 antibody-based regimen. Replimune’s proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone intended to maximize immunogenic cell death and induce a systemic anti-tumor immune response. Upon intratumor injection, RPx causes direct selective virus-mediated killing of the tumor resulting in the release of tumor derived antigens, alteration of the tumor microenvironment, and when dosed in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy, it may ignite a systemic anti-tumor response. The RPx product candidates are expected to be synergistic with most established and experimental cancer treatment modalities, leading to the versatility to be developed alone or combined with a variety of other treatment options.

Investor Inquiries

Chris Brinzey

ICR Westwicke

339.970.2843

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries

Arleen Goldenberg

Replimune

917.548.1582

media@replimune.com