VVC Exploration Corporation Files Annual Financial Statements

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: VVC and OTCQB: VVCVF) is providing an update to its previous news release dated May 21, 2026, regarding the status of its delayed annual financial filings.

The annual financial statements and the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended January 31, 2026 were filed on SEDAR+ on August 18, 2026. With the Year-end Financials completed, the Company is working diligently on preparing the financial statements and MD&A for the three months ended April 30, 2026 (collectively the "Interim Financials"). The Company expects to be able file the Interim Financials prior to August 31, 2026.

As such, the Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order ("FFCTO") against the Company will remain in place until such time as the Company's Interim Financials and related officer certifications are filed on SEDAR+.

The delay in completing the Required Filings resulted from additional time required to finalize certain accounting and financial reporting matters in connection with the Company's year-end reporting process.

About VVC Resources

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Gold & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors







Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer For further information, please contact: Emily Bigelow - (615) 504-4621

E-mail: emily@vvcresources.com

or Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727

E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 – Tel: 416-619-5304