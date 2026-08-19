California Water Service Group Awards $80,000 in Scholarships, Nears $1 Million Milestone Investing in its Communities’ Future Leaders

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) celebrates its 100th year, it has awarded $80,000 in scholarships for the 2026-2027 academic year, inching closer to $1 million in financial support to students whose educational endeavors will make a positive impact in their communities.

California Water Service Group’s Scholarship Program’s newest class of recipients hail from California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington and include aspiring nurses, physicians, engineers, researchers, accountants, attorneys, and technology professionals. These students are among the 228 students who have received $919,000 in scholarships since Group established the program in 2014.

"We're proud to invest in students whose determination, talent, and commitment to service will strengthen their communities for years to come," said Marty Kropelnicki, Cal Water Chairman and CEO. "These scholars—almost half of whom are the first in their families to go to college—represent the future, and their achievements demonstrate how educational opportunity can positively impact both individual lives and entire communities."

From almost 500 applications, four students were each awarded a $10,000 grand-prize scholarship based on academic achievement, community service, and financial need, while eight others received $5,000 scholarships. The top scholarship winners include:

Riley T., of Waikoloa, Hawaii , who is in her second year pursuing a degree in psychology at University of Hawaii, with plans to become a licensed therapist specializing in trauma-informed, victim-centered care. Inspired by the support her family received from therapists, social workers, and community organizations during difficult circumstances, she hopes to help others heal and break cycles of trauma.





, who is in her second year pursuing a degree in psychology at University of Hawaii, with plans to become a licensed therapist specializing in trauma-informed, victim-centered care. Inspired by the support her family received from therapists, social workers, and community organizations during difficult circumstances, she hopes to help others heal and break cycles of trauma. Victor F., of Sanger, Calif. , who is pursuing a double major in plant science and agricultural business at Fresno State University, with minors in water studies and Italian studies. His research with the USDA Agricultural Research Service focuses on evaluating alternative water sources, including saline irrigation and reverse osmosis systems, to help address water scarcity challenges impacting California agriculture.





, who is pursuing a double major in plant science and agricultural business at Fresno State University, with minors in water studies and Italian studies. His research with the USDA Agricultural Research Service focuses on evaluating alternative water sources, including saline irrigation and reverse osmosis systems, to help address water scarcity challenges impacting California agriculture. Jasmeen K., of Selma, Calif. , who this fall will take classes to earn her bachelor's degree in nursing. She subsequently hopes to earn a master's degree and become a family nurse practitioner, providing accessible, compassionate care to patients and families. She is a first-generation college student.





, who this fall will take classes to earn her bachelor's degree in nursing. She subsequently hopes to earn a master's degree and become a family nurse practitioner, providing accessible, compassionate care to patients and families. She is a first-generation college student. Anabelle R., Los Angeles, Calif., who plans to pursue a degree in computer science at University of California, Berkeley and become a software engineer. Her interest in technology grew through participation in programs including Girls Who Code, Metro TCAP, and cybersecurity, where she developed coding, design, and problem-solving skills. She is also the first in her family to go to college.



The remaining scholarship recipients include:

Michael C., of Los Lunas, N.M., who plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology and pursue a career in web development or software engineering.





who plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology and pursue a career in web development or software engineering. Ava H., of Gig Harbor, Wash., who this fall will attend California Polytechnic State University to study civil engineering and pursue a career as a water and wastewater engineer.





who this fall will attend California Polytechnic State University to study civil engineering and pursue a career as a water and wastewater engineer. Thai D., of Visalia, Calif. , the first in his family to attend college, who will be heading to Stanford University. There, he will study political science before pursuing law school and a career in immigration law to advocate for underserved populations.





, the first in his family to attend college, who will be heading to Stanford University. There, he will study political science before pursuing law school and a career in immigration law to advocate for underserved populations. Aliya R., of Bakersfield, Calif. , who is in her fourth year at the University of Alabama, where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in public health and an accelerated Master of Public Health. She plans to attend physician assistant school.





, who is in her fourth year at the University of Alabama, where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in public health and an accelerated Master of Public Health. She plans to attend physician assistant school. Alondra G., of Salinas, Calif. , who is heading to the University of Southern California with aspirations to become a pediatrician and use medicine as a platform to improve healthcare access in underserved communities. She is a first-generation college student.





, who is heading to the University of Southern California with aspirations to become a pediatrician and use medicine as a platform to improve healthcare access in underserved communities. She is a first-generation college student. Princess A., of Hawthorne, Calif., a first-generation college student in her third year at New York University. She is working to become a nurse committed to reducing health inequities and improving patient outcomes.





a first-generation college student in her third year at New York University. She is working to become a nurse committed to reducing health inequities and improving patient outcomes. Kenneth O., of Chico, Calif., who plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Chico State University and become a Certified Public Accountant serving his local community.





who plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Chico State University and become a Certified Public Accountant serving his local community. Annalia H., of Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., who will attend college at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, where she plans to continue her environmental research and advocacy efforts.



The annual scholarships are part of Group’s stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates. The program is administered by Scholarship America, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, TWSC, Inc. (Texas Water Service). This year, the company commemorates a century of service.

Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s 1,300+ employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yvonne Kingman, (310) 257-1434