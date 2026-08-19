Kite Realty Group Elevates Platform with Capital Markets & IR Appointment

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) (“KRG” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Cooper Clark as Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations. Just as KRG has continued to elevate the quality of its portfolio and platform through disciplined capital allocation and operational execution, the addition of Cooper reflects a commitment to strengthening the Company’s capital markets & investor relations capabilities.

Mr. Clark joins KRG following seven years on the sell-side covering real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), most recently serving as Vice President and lead analyst covering the Retail & Lodging REIT sectors in equity research at Wells Fargo Securities, one of the industry's leading real estate research & investment banking platforms. Cooper will play a key role in KRG's engagement with the investment community while supporting the Company’s capital allocation decisions, strategic investments, and long-term value creation initiatives.

About Kite Realty Group

Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use destinations. The Company’s portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG brings more than six decades of experience in developing, operating, and investing in real estate, using a disciplined, hands-on approach to enhance portfolio quality and maximize long-term value for all stakeholders. As of June 30, 2026, the Company owned interests in 165 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 26.4 million square feet of gross leasable space. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

Connect with KRG: LinkedIn | X | Instagram | Facebook

Contact Information: Kite Realty Group

Cooper Clark

VP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

773.980.0213

coclark@kiterealty.com