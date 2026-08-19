Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos Expands Access to Dermatology and Medical Aesthetics with ReNu Medical & Spa in Parsons

PARSONS, Kan., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- {{DATELINECITY_DATE_GLOBENEWSWIRE_BUG}ReNu Medical & Spa is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Parsons, Kansas, expanding access to high-quality dermatology care and aesthetic medicine for residents throughout Southeast Kansas. The Parsons location opened a few months ago and continues the practice’s commitment to providing personalized, physician-led care in a welcoming and professional environment.

The new Parsons location offers patients access to a range of dermatology, aesthetic, and wellness services designed to address individual skin health and cosmetic concerns while emphasizing safe, personalized care. The expansion gives residents an opportunity to access high-quality dermatology and aesthetic medicine closer to home without the need to travel long distances for specialized services.

Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos, founder and medical director of ReNu Medical & Spa, said the Parsons location was established to help meet the growing demand for accessible, high-quality medical and aesthetic care in the region. “We’ve heard from patients in this area who have been traveling significant distances for specialized care,” said Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos. “Opening in Parsons allows us to bring high-quality dermatology and aesthetic medicine closer to home while continuing to provide the personalized care our patients deserve.”

Under the leadership of Jacqueline Youtsos, ReNu Medical & Spa combines medical expertise with a patient-centered approach to dermatology and aesthetic medicine. Services available at the Parsons location include Botox and dermal fillers, laser skin rejuvenation, medical-grade facials, and other aesthetic treatments, along with dermatology-focused care. Each patient receives individualized attention based on their specific concerns, goals, and medical needs.

While services vary by location, the Parsons clinic focuses on providing dermatology and aesthetic services suited to the needs of the local community. Patients can schedule consultations to discuss their skin concerns, treatment goals, and available options with qualified medical professionals. The practice emphasizes education and individualized treatment planning so patients can make informed decisions about their care.

Jacqueline Youtsos is a family medicine physician with more than two decades of experience and has developed a practice that brings together medical knowledge, aesthetic expertise, and a strong commitment to patient care. Her approach focuses on understanding each patient’s needs and developing treatment plans that prioritize safety, appropriate care, and natural-looking results.

“My goal has always been to provide patients with education, personalized care, and safe and effective treatment options,” said Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos. “Expanding into Parsons gives us another opportunity to serve patients in Southeast Kansas and make quality dermatology and aesthetic care more accessible within their own community.”

The Parsons location is staffed by experienced professionals who share the ReNu Medical & Spa commitment to compassionate, professional service. From initial consultation through treatment and follow-up, patients can expect an environment focused on comfort, individualized attention, and high standards of care.

For more information about dermatology and aesthetic services available at the Parsons location, to learn more about ReNu Medical & Spa, or to schedule a consultation, contact renumedicalandspa@gmail.com or visit https://renumedicalandspa.com/. Patients can also follow ReNu Medical & Spa on social media for updates, educational information, and announcements.

With its Parsons expansion, Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos and ReNu Medical & Spa continue their commitment to making high-quality dermatology care, aesthetic medicine, and wellness services more accessible to communities throughout Southeast Kansas.

Media & Contact:

ReNu Medical & Spa

Email: renumedicalandspa@gmail.com

Website: https://renumedicalandspa.com/

Phone: (620) 308-6123

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85c8c6a8-c119-44c9-b496-72ceac739aec