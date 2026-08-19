RH CPAs Announces Mid-Year 2026 Promotions Reflecting Firm Growth and Leadership Development

Lexington, NC, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RH CPAs, PLLC is pleased to announce mid-year promotions recognizing 10 professionals whose leadership, technical expertise, client service, and commitment to the firm’s culture drive its success. Promotions include Senior Associate, Manager, Senior Manager, and Director positions.



Five team members have been promoted to Senior Associate: Michael Finney, Steven Montesano, Haris Bin Jalees, Wajahat Saeed, and Raheel Ahmed. In these roles, they will continue leading client engagements and mentoring the next generation of professionals.

Three professionals have been promoted to Manager: Will Southern, Affan ur Rehman, and Ahmed Raza Adamjee. They have shown strong leadership in client relationships, engagement management, and team development.



Matthew Finney has been promoted to Senior Manager in recognition of his leadership on client engagements, commitment to quality, and dedication to developing future firm leaders.



Michael Carey has been promoted to Director, reflecting his contributions to firm growth, strategic planning, client service, and organizational leadership.



“At RH CPAs, we believe that investing in great people is the foundation of long-term success,” said Leon L. Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer of RH CPAs, PLLC. “These individuals have demonstrated excellence, leadership, and commitment to serving our clients and supporting their colleagues. They have all earned the trust and respect of those around them, and we are thrilled to celebrate this important milestone in their careers.”

Rives continued, “What makes this promotion class special is the range of talent across our firm. These 10 team members have embraced RH CPAs' five core values: Personable, Responsive, Dependable, Team Player, and Can Do Attitude. Their growth reflects both their achievements and RH CPAs’ commitment to developing leaders who will shape our profession and provide exceptional value to clients.”



As RH CPAs expands its national presence and services, the firm remains committed to professional growth, technical excellence, client service, and a people-first culture.

2026 Mid-Year Promotions

Promoted to Senior Associate

Michael Finney

Steven Montesano

Haris Bin Jalees

Wajahat Saeed

Raheel Ahmed

Promoted to Manager

Will Southern

Affan ur Rehman

Ahmed Raza Adamjee

Promoted to Senior Manager

Matthew Finney

Promoted to Director

Michael Carey

###

About RH CPAs, PLLC

RH CPAs is a nationally recognized, growth-focused accounting and advisory firm that partners with clients to help build their future. Serving a diverse client base ranging from nonprofits and school districts to multi-billion dollar insurance organizations, the firm delivers audit, tax, advisory, consulting, and captive insurance services to clients throughout the United States and internationally, with offices in North Carolina and operations in Karachi, Pakistan. Led by Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives II, RH CPAs thrives on thinking beyond the expected — because its clients deserve partners who bring innovative solutions, not just answers. The firm is equally committed to creating meaningful career opportunities for its professionals. Learn more at www.rh-accounting.com.