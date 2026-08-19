Big Sky Industrial Inc. to Present at Sidoti’s Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Sky Industrial Inc. (NASDAQ: BSIN) (“Big Sky” or the “Company”), an integrated industrial gas, energy, and carbon management company will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at Sidoti’s Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on August 20, 2026.

The presentation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 20, 2026 and can be accessed live here: Webinar Registration - Zoom. Big Sky will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Thursday, August 20, 2026. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

ABOUT BIG SKY INDUSTRIAL INC.

Big Sky Industrial Inc. (NASDAQ: BSIN) is a Houston-based industrial gas, carbon management, and energy company with operations focused on the Big Sky Carbon Hub and Cut Bank oil field in Montana’s Kevin Dome region. The Company’s asset base supports three distinct business lines: helium production, carbon management, and low-decline oil production. Big Sky Industrial is focused on developing an integrated platform that leverages helium as a federally designated critical mineral, carbon management opportunities supported by Section 45Q federal tax credits, and conventional oil production from its owned and operated assets. The Company’s operations are designed to generate revenue from multiple independent sources across helium, carbon management, and oil. For more information, please visit www.bigskyindustrialinc.com.

ABOUT SIDOTI EVENTS, LLC (“EVENTS”) AND SIDOTI & COMPANY, LLC (“SIDOTI”)

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC , Sidoti & Company, LLC formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the over 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti’s coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities, of which almost 70 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") and Sidoti Lighthouse Equity Research (“Lighthouse”) programs. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the many investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti’s small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with over 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Mason McGuire

IR@bigskyindustrialinc.com

(303) 993-3200

www.bigskyindustrialinc.com

MEDIA CONTACT

media@bigskyindustrialinc.com

X: @BSIN_IR

LinkedIn: Big Sky Industrial Inc