Xos Hub™ Achieves UL 2202 Certification, Validating Industry-Leading Safety Standards for Fleet Energy Storage

This certification makes Xos Hub easier to specify, permit, and insure in jurisdictions that require independently listed charging equipment, following its UL 2202 certification, which evaluates a comprehensive suite of safety, quality, and construction requirements

Applies across the full Hub lineup, from the entry-level 210 kWh model to the 630 kWh flagship configuration, giving fleet operators the same certified safety and quality standard at every capacity

Builds on the Hub lineup expansion Xos announced in January 2026, marking another step in a year of accelerating product momentum





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) ("Xos" or the "Company"), a leader in electric commercial vehicles and mobile charging solutions, today announced that its Xos Hub™ mobile and stationary energy storage system has achieved UL 2202 certification, the trinational safety standard for DC charging equipment for electric vehicles administered by UL Solutions. The certification adds an independent, third-party validation layer to the safety and build quality already engineered into the Hub, giving fleet operators additional assurance as they evaluate charging infrastructure investments.

The listing follows an independent evaluation of the Hub's core system against UL 2202's requirements for electrical safety, construction, and mechanical performance, among other criteria, under real-world operating conditions.

UL 2202 Certification Highlights

Speeds permitting and insurance approval: UL 2202 listing makes Xos Hub easier to specify, permit, and insure in jurisdictions that require NRTL-listed equipment, shortening deployment timelines for fleet customers scaling their electrification programs.

UL 2202 listing makes Xos Hub easier to specify, permit, and insure in jurisdictions that require NRTL-listed equipment, shortening deployment timelines for fleet customers scaling their electrification programs. Tested and certified against a comprehensive suite of safety and construction requirements: Xos Hub earned UL 2202 certification, the trinational safety standard recognized across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, covering areas that include fire hazard protection, electrical shock prevention, and mechanical durability under real-world operating conditions.

Xos Hub earned UL 2202 certification, the trinational safety standard recognized across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, covering areas that include fire hazard protection, electrical shock prevention, and mechanical durability under real-world operating conditions. Matches the safety bar of grid-connected utility equipment: UL 2202 certification confirms Xos Hub meets the same rigorous standard fleet operators expect from permanent utility infrastructure, reinforcing confidence in the Hub's reliability at sites where downtime isn't an option.

UL 2202 certification confirms Xos Hub meets the same rigorous standard fleet operators expect from permanent utility infrastructure, reinforcing confidence in the Hub's reliability at sites where downtime isn't an option. Gives fleet operators independent proof of safety and build quality: The certification applies across Xos's expanded battery pack configurations, engineered to deliver reliable, grid-independent charging without costly utility infrastructure upgrades.

The certification applies across Xos's expanded battery pack configurations, engineered to deliver reliable, grid-independent charging without costly utility infrastructure upgrades. Backed by sustained testing and collaboration with UL Solutions: Certification followed sustained collaboration between Xos engineering teams and UL Solutions, reflecting the Company's focus on building products that meet institutional-grade safety and reliability standards.





"Charging infrastructure, not vehicle availability, is the real bottleneck holding fleets back from full electrification. UL 2202 certification gives fleet operators an independent, third-party stamp on safety standards we've built into the Hub from day one. It's not a fix, it's a plus: one more reason to trust portable, grid-independent charging as the standard fleets are choosing. We built the Hub to remove that barrier, and this certification proves it," said Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer of Xos.

As fleet electrification accelerates, third-party safety certifications like UL 2202 are becoming a baseline requirement for procurement teams, insurers, and permitting authorities evaluating charging infrastructure investments. Independent validation reduces adoption friction for fleet operators who must justify infrastructure decisions to risk, safety, and compliance stakeholders.

"Earning UL 2202 wasn't just a checkbox for us, it was a validation of every design decision we made with the Hub. Our customers are entrusting us with mission-critical charging infrastructure, and this certification tells them their operations, their people, and their sites are protected by a system built to the industry's toughest safety standard," said Giordano Sordoni, Chief Operating Officer of Xos.

This certification adds to a year of accelerating momentum for the Hub platform. In January 2026, Xos expanded the Hub lineup with three new capacity configurations, 210 kWh, 420 kWh, and 630 kWh, extending fast, portable charging to fleets ranging from last-mile delivery vans to heavy-duty trucks. With UL 2202 certification now in place, Xos plans to accelerate Hub deployments across its fleet customer base, reinforcing the platform's position as a trusted, standards-compliant charging solution as more operators transition away from diesel infrastructure.

About Xos

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) is a Los Angeles-based clean energy and commercial vehicle technology company specializing in mobile energy storage, EV charging infrastructure, and battery-electric commercial vehicles. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded since 2021, Xos has emerged as one of North America’s leading deployers of behind-the-meter mobile energy storage systems, with over 250 megawatt-hours of deployed energy storage capacity across utility, fleet, government, and industrial customers.

Xos designs, engineers, and manufactures its energy storage and charging platforms in-house with proprietary electric architecture and proprietary energy management software. Products are designed in California and manufactured in Tennessee and available through federal procurement vehicles including the GSA Schedule, Sourcewell, and OMNIA Partners. For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Xos management and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including market demand, competitive conditions, manufacturing capabilities, supply chain constraints, tariff impacts, regulatory changes, product specification finalization, pricing, customer adoption, partner availability, and other factors described in Xos’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Xos undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Diana Carvajal

Marketing, Communications, and Public Relations

marketing@xostrucks.com

Investor Contact:

Xos Investor Relations

ir@xostrucks.com