Constellation Brands Announces $100 Million Investment to Support U.S. Farmers

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading U.S.-based total beverage alcohol company, today announced an incremental $100 million investment over the next five years to support U.S. farmers in Idaho, Montana, and North Dakota, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to American agriculture and the vital role it plays in sustaining America’s iconic beer industry. The investment includes incremental purchases from American farmers and initiatives designed to help strengthen the future of these U.S. farming communities.

This investment reflects the company’s continued commitment to U.S. farmers as they face sustained pressure from declining acreage, shifting demand, rising input costs, and weather-related challenges that have made it harder for many growers to maintain and expand their businesses. Barley, corn, and hops remain essential to the American beer industry and its extensive and multifaceted supply chain inclusive of U.S. farmers, maltsters, brewers, distributors, retailers, transportation and logistics partners, and local communities across the country.

As part of this investment, Constellation Brands will partner with growers in Idaho, Montana, and North Dakota to identify opportunities that help sustain their farming operations for the long term. The company is establishing Constellation’s Farmers Future, a grower-led advisory committee that will bring together farmers, trade groups, and community leaders to help inform investments intended to strengthen agricultural resilience and the domestic agricultural supply chain.

“U.S. barley, corn, and hops farmers are an essential part of the American economy and foundational to our business,” said Nicholas Fink, President and Chief Executive Officer of Constellation Brands. “Their work supports communities, drives economic activity across the supply chain, and makes it possible for our products to reach consumers across the country. We have deep respect for the persistence and expertise of these growers, especially after several challenging years for American farming, and we remain committed to continuing to support this foundational part of our supply chain.”

Constellation Brands already invests more than $750 million annually with American farmers and suppliers, including purchasing approximately 80% of all U.S. barley exports. This commitment is part of the company’s broader economic impact in the U.S., where it invests more than $4.2 billion annually in employee wages, capital expenditures, and U.S. taxes. The company’s operations also support more than 100,000 American jobs across its supply chain.

As part of this initiative, Constellation Brands will partner with growers and agricultural partners to determine how its investment can help support farm resiliency, market access, sustainability, and the continued economic vitality of farming communities in key producing states.

"Idaho is proud to be one of the top barley-producing states in the nation, and this investment from Constellation Brands is great news for our farmers and rural communities. Our growers work hard every day to supply the barley that fuels a critical American industry. This kind of long-term partnership recognizes their contribution to Idaho and the U.S. economy,” said Idaho Governor Brad Little (R-ID).

“North Dakota has a long and proud history as a barley-growing powerhouse, and we appreciate Constellation Brands investing in our farmers so they can continue to play a pivotal role in the U.S. beverage industry well into the future,” said North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong (R-ND).

“Idaho is the nation’s leading producer of barley, and it is an important part of our state’s agricultural economy. An investment in Idaho barley is an investment in thousands of Idaho jobs and a commitment to American-grown crops. I commend this good news for Gem State growers,” said Idaho Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID).

"Idaho's barley farmers are an important anchor in our agricultural economy and communities. This investment will support jobs and keep costs low for farmers across the Gem State as they help to feed the world,” said Idaho Senator Jim Risch (R-ID).

"Montana's barley farmers are the backbone of our agricultural economy. This announcement comes at a critical time for our growers, and it shows what's possible when American companies invest in American farmers. I appreciate Constellation Brands' commitment to Montana and the Trump administration's continued focus on strengthening U.S. agriculture,” said Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT).

"Ag is Montana’s top industry, and the hard work of our farmers and ranchers puts food on the table for millions of families across the country and around the world. The future of Montana relies heavily on our ag community, and investments like this will be critical to protect and promote Montana agriculture,” said Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT).

“Montana’s farmers feed America, support good-paying jobs, and keep our rural communities strong. This investment is a major vote of confidence in Montana barley growers and will help family farms stay competitive and pass their operations on to the next generation. I’m proud to see Constellation Brands doubling down on Montana agriculture,” said Montana Senator Tim Sheehy (R-MT).



“North Dakota is a leading producer of barley, with our farmers producing more than 28 million bushels last year. We appreciate this $100 million, five-year investment in North Dakota and the surrounding states’ barley industries. Our barley production is integral to the U.S. brewing industry and this investment will benefit both of these important industries,” said North Dakota Senator John Hoeven (R-ND), Chairman of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee.

“North Dakota is a leader in American barley and corn production, and today’s announcement from Constellation Brands is a long-term investment in the farmers who make that success possible. Our grain growers strengthen our national agricultural economy and supply chains, and they deserve the support to keep their farms resilient and sustainable,” said North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND).

“Montana's farmers are the best in the world, and they deserve strong partners who are willing to invest in their future. I appreciate Constellation Brands’ continued commitment to Montana barley growers. Investments like this strengthen our agricultural economy and create more certainty for the producers who keep it moving,” said Montana Congressman Troy Downing (R-MT).

“Thank you to Constellation for their recognition of and investment in Montana agriculture. Montana farmers grow some of the best products available. This expansion will build on the already strong ag economy and further strengthen our ag security. Bravo Zulu to all,” said Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke (R-MT).

“I’m thrilled to see the $100 million investment supporting American barley farmers and strengthening the supply chain. As the nation’s leading barley-producing state, Idaho growers are powering our economy. I’m excited to celebrate this great news with barley growers nationwide,” said Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson (R-ID).

“I’m thrilled to see Constellation Brands expanding its commitment to American agriculture through increased support for barley, hops, and corn farmers across Idaho, Montana, and North Dakota. Idaho is a leading producer of these vital crops, and this initiative will further strengthen our agricultural sector, give growers a greater voice, and support farming communities across our state,” said Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher (R-ID).

“This announcement helps deliver exactly what our farmers are asking for: more local markets. North Dakota’s barley, corn, and hops growers are proud to produce a quality product that is used and enjoyed right here in our own country. This is very welcome news from Constellation Brands right as producers are harvesting their fields. Thank you,” said North Dakota Congresswoman Julie Fedorchak (R-ND).

“Constellation Brands current and future support for our agricultural community comes at a critical time. Our sustainable future depends on committed partners, innovative products and new markets for American farmed barley and wheat, inside and outside of the U.S. We appreciate the continued steadfast support of Constellation Brands in support of our growers and look forward to working with them and other great companies who support our future,” said the Idaho Barley Commission, Montana Wheat and Barley Committee, and the North Dakota Barley Council in a joint statement.

“Strong markets and committed end users are critical to the future of U.S. barley production. We welcome continued investment in American barley growers and appreciate Constellation Brands’ commitment to engaging producers as these initiatives are developed. Investments that expand opportunities for U.S. grown barley and strengthen our rural communities are important to the long-term success of our growers,” said the Montana Grain Growers.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), a U.S. headquartered company, is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It's worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what's next.

Every day, people reach for brands from our high-end, imported beer portfolio anchored by the iconic Corona Extra and Modelo Especial, a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, and favorites like Pacifico, and Victoria; our exceptional wine brands including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Kim Crawford, Schrader Cellars, and Lingua Franca; and our craft spirits brands such as Mi CAMPO Tequila and High West Whiskey.

As an agriculture-based company, we strive to operate in a way that is sustainable and responsible. Our strategy is embedded into our business, and we focus on serving as good stewards of the environment, investing in our communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. We believe these aspirations in support of our longer-term business strategy allow us to contribute to a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The word “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements may relate to business strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, and objectives of management, including the amount, timing, beneficiaries, and results of the investment to support U.S. farmers and agricultural partners, including planned purchases, initiatives, and opportunities to help sustain farming operations, the company’s continuing commitment to U.S. farmers and American agriculture, the establishment and goals of Constellation’s Farmers Future grower-led advisory committee, and the role and contributions of U.S. farmers and agricultural partners in the U.S. beverage industry, as well as information concerning expected actions of third parties. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will in fact occur or will occur on the timetable contemplated hereby. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Constellation Brands does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

In addition to risks and uncertainties associated with ordinary business operations, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including the accuracy of all projections and other factors and uncertainties disclosed from time-to-time in Constellation Brands’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2026, which could cause actual future performance to differ from current expectations.

MEDIA CONTACTS INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Maggie Bowman 213-500-2401 / maggie.bowman@cbrands.com

Carissa Guzski 315-525-7362 / carissa.guzski@cbrands.com Blair Veenema 585-284-4433 / blair.veenema@cbrands.com

David Paccapaniccia 585-282-7227 / david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com



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