Logistics Expert and Scholar Michael Curtis Broughton Publishes New Book THE VERONIC INDUSTRIAL STANDARD





Retired Army Captain and Logistics Innovator Michael Curtis Broughton Releases THE VERONIC INDUSTRIAL STANDARD, a New Framework for Fleet and Network Optimization. New book argues that global freight must be reimagined as a connected, cyber-physical flow system, and introduces the four-pillar VERONIC framework to get there.

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retired U.S. Army Captain, combat veteran and logistics innovator Michael Curtis Broughton has published THE VERONIC INDUSTRIAL STANDARD: An Essential Guide for Fleet and Network Optimization, now available in the Amazon Kindle Store. The book lays out a new operating logic for one of the world's most essential and most fragmented systems: global freight.

Broughton opens with a simple observation. Global freight is one of the most capable systems ever built, moving the materials of industry and daily life across oceans, continents and communities every day. But that system is deeply fragmented. A single shipment can pass through multiple vehicles, terminals, operators, customs authorities, energy systems and digital platforms, and even when each participant performs well on its own, the overall journey often remains slow, costly and unpredictable.

“For decades, logistics improved through local optimization, things like more efficient engines, automated warehouses, larger port cranes and connected vehicles,” the book argues. “Yet local gains don't create system-wide flow. A faster vessel or truck still creates bottlenecks if terminals, outbound transport, energy capacity or receiving schedules aren't aligned.”

THE VERONIC INDUSTRIAL STANDARD argues that freight has to be understood as a connected, cyber-physical flow system, and it offers a common operating logic that doesn't require identical assets, uniform facilities, a single software platform or centralized control. Instead, participants retain their own design, ownership and function while sharing the ability to communicate operational facts for safe, reliable execution.

The book organizes this logic into four connected pillars that spell out the VERONIC name:

Vehicle Efficiency (VE): Transforms moving assets into connected flow assets that preserve cargo condition, manage thermal metabolism, communicate readiness and recover predictably. This pillar is also where the concept of Global Green Logistics (GGL) emerges.

Transforms moving assets into connected flow assets that preserve cargo condition, manage thermal metabolism, communicate readiness and recover predictably. This pillar is also where the concept of Global Green Logistics (GGL) emerges. Regulation Optimization (RO): Governs the hub by converting plans into safe execution through time-bounded authorization, state-machine logic, multi-sensor verification and clear human authority.

Governs the hub by converting plans into safe execution through time-bounded authorization, state-machine logic, multi-sensor verification and clear human authority. Network Integration (NI): Coordinates the wider system, aligning capacity, energy, routing, recovery and digital twin simulations across distributed hubs and corridors.

Coordinates the wider system, aligning capacity, energy, routing, recovery and digital twin simulations across distributed hubs and corridors. Compliance (C): Embeds governance directly into physical execution, turning regulatory, customs and environmental rules into active gating constraints that deliver touchless borders and sensor-verified ESG accounting.

Taken together, the framework points toward what Broughton calls governed flow: movement that's faster where speed adds value, deliberate where dwell is necessary and verified at every handoff, ultimately building toward what he terms VERONICORP. The book is written for operators, engineers, planners, technology leaders, policymakers, compliance officers and investors looking for a practical framework for the future of cyber-physical freight systems.

About Michael Curtis Broughton

Michael Curtis Broughton is a retired U.S. Army Captain, combat veteran, logistics innovator and postgraduate scholar. He earned his GED at 17 and enlisted in the U.S. Army as an infantryman, rising through the ranks over nearly two decades before retiring honorably as a commissioned officer. He served on the front lines of the Global War on Terrorism during Operation Inherent Resolve, work that included JPADS airdrop missions supporting Peshmerga refugees fleeing ISIL, and he later led Arctic FARP deployments while directing more than $1 billion in DOD air mobility operations as an FSC Platoon Leader at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

Following his military service, Broughton moved into senior logistics leadership roles at The Home Depot and Samsung, where he developed the LRL MHE-R DIBS framework for robot-integrated bulk slotting in large retail logistics and managed $57 million in inventory across 114 stores while conducting onsite research to optimize a national tractor-trailer fleet.

Broughton holds four master's degrees and multiple professional certifications, including the Designated Master Logistician (DML) credential from the International Society of Logistics (SOLE). He was commissioned through Sam Houston State University's ROTC program in 2010 and completed graduate work at Northern Illinois University and Texas A&M University in December 2023, and he's currently pursuing postgraduate studies in industrial engineering. He's an academic author with work indexed on ResearchGate and the Digital Commons Network.

Outside of his professional work, Broughton is a lifelong endurance athlete with a competitive swimming background and remains active in running, swimming and biking today. He's also a supporter of veteran mental health policy advocacy and STEM mentorship.

THE VERONIC INDUSTRIAL STANDARD: An Essential Guide for Fleet and Network Optimization is available now in the Amazon Kindle Store.