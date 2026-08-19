The Royal Canadian Legion’s 50th Dominion Convention in Winnipeg, Manitoba: Where it all began 100 years ago…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Member delegates of The Royal Canadian Legion from across Canada will gather during its 100th anniversary year in the city of its founding, to elect new national officers to two-year terms; review national committee reports; hear from various stakeholder groups and guest speakers; and vote on resolutions to help support the organization’s work to serve Veterans and families, promote Remembrance and support communities.

WHEN: Sunday, August 23 – Wednesday, August 26 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Starting at 9:30 am CT on Sunday, August 23: Convention parade starting at the Winnipeg Legislative Building and ending at the Winnipeg Cenotaph for a commemorative ceremony. Winnipeg, MB.

WHERE: RBC Convention Centre, 375 York Ave., Winnipeg, Manitoba; Opening ceremonies, presentations, exhibitors, and closing ceremonies.

WHO: Close to 1000 attendees, primarily Legion branch delegates from across Canada.

Day 1 – Sunday, Aug. 23: Starting at 1:00 pm CT. Convention Opening ceremony and guest speakers. Includes: Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba, The Honourable Anita R. Neville at 1:35 pm; MLA David Pankratz, Province of MB at 1:40 pm; Winnipeg Deputy Mayor Markus Chambers at 1:45 pm. Keynote Address 1 from the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence at 2:00 pm; Address from Special Guest: The Honourable Philip Astor, grandson of Legion founder Field Marshal Haig at 2:10 pm.

Day 2 – Monday, Aug. 24: Starting at 9:10 am CT. Includes: Election of Dominion President, Vice Presidents, National committee reports, guest speakers. Includes: Keynote Address 2 from Brigadier General Serge Ménard and Chief Warrant Officer Stéphane Gaudreau from the Canadian Armed Forces Transition Group at 10:20 am; Report from Dan Wiley, National Commander of The American Legion at 11:00 am; Keynote Address 3 from RCMP Assistant Commissioner Scott McMurchy at 11:30 am. Keynote Address 4 from Col. (Ret’d) Nishika Jardine, Veterans’ Ombud at 12:10 pm. Special Unveiling: Royal Canadian Mint Legion centenary Circulation Coin at 2:00 pm. Followed by coin exchange.

Day 3 - Tuesday, Aug. 25: Starting at 9:50 am CT. Includes: Committee reports, election of First Vice President, guest speakers. Includes: Mark Atkinson, Director General of The Royal British Legion at 9:50 am; Dr. Claire Armstrong of the Royal British Legion Scotland at 11:00 am; David Thompson from the Royal Commonwealth Ex-Services League at 12:20 pm; Rear-Admiral (Ret’d) Jennifer Bennett of the Cadet Leagues of Canada at 1:00 pm.

Day 4 – Wednesday, Aug. 26: Starting at 9:00 am CT. Includes election of Dominion Treasurer, Dominion Chair, voting on resolutions, installation of newly elected officials, closing ceremony. Guest speaker. Includes: Caitlin Bailey of the Canadian War Graves Commission at 9:15 am.

Learn more:

2026 Dominion Convention

For media inquiries: including more detailed guest speaker information and to attend any part of the proceedings in person, please organize a media pass via: nbond@legion.ca/ 343-540-7604 - Nujma Bond

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Established in 1926, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With over 300,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

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