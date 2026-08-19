MedPro Healthcare Staffing Names Laurie Reichert President, Domestic Staffing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedPro Healthcare Staffing, a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions, welcomed Laurie Reichert as President of its Domestic division, strengthening the company’s leadership team as MedPro continues to expand its workforce solutions and partnerships with healthcare organizations nationwide.

Reichert brings more than two decades of leadership experience across healthcare staffing and workforce solutions. Her career has been shaped by a consistent focus on people and performance, with an understanding that the two are closely intertwined. She has led organizations through periods of growth and transformation while creating environments where teams are equipped to succeed, and businesses are positioned to move forward.

Most recently, Reichert served as Chief Operating Officer at Ingenovis Health from 2021 to 2025 and previously as Chief Operating Officer at Fastaff Travel Nursing. Additionally, she was named to Staffing Industry Analysts Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing for her impact in providing healthcare professionals to communities across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reichert developed an approach to leadership grounded in recognizing potential and creating opportunities for people to build on their strengths. Rather than viewing talent development and business performance as separate priorities, she believes organizations are at their strongest when people understand how their work contributes to a larger purpose and are given the opportunity to perform at their best.

“Laurie’s depth of experience in healthcare staffing and workforce operations makes her an exceptional addition to MedPro’s executive leadership team,” said Liz Tonkin, President and CEO of MedPro Healthcare Staffing. “She understands that strong business results begin with strong people. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated an ability to bring out the best in teams while guiding organizations through growth and change. That leadership will be important as we continue building on the strength of our domestic business and deepening the relationships we have with healthcare organizations across the country.”

For Reichert, joining MedPro represents an opportunity to bring that leadership philosophy to an organization where relationships have long been central to the way the company approaches healthcare staffing.

“I believe some of the greatest outcomes begin when people are given the opportunity to use their strengths,” said Reichert. “That belief has shaped how I lead throughout my career, and it’s one of the reasons I’m excited to join MedPro. I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and creating an environment where our teams can do their best work as we continue to grow and serve our healthcare partners.”

Reichert’s appointment reflects MedPro’s continued investment in leadership. Recently ranked No. 20 on Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2026 list of the Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the United States, MedPro has built a strong position in the industry while remaining focused on the relationships and service that have shaped its business. With Reichert at the helm of the Domestic division, the company is building on that momentum and is just getting started.

The future begins with the people responsible for delivering those commitments every day. That perspective aligns closely with the role MedPro plays within healthcare. MedPro will continue building on that foundation as it enters its next stage of growth. Her appointment brings together decades of workforce leadership experience with a people-centered approach to performance, positioning the division to continue evolving alongside the healthcare organizations and professionals it serves.

About MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Founded in 1983, MedPro Healthcare Staffing has grown from its beginnings in South Florida into a leading healthcare workforce solutions provider serving healthcare organizations nationwide. For more than four decades, MedPro has helped hospitals and healthcare facilities address evolving workforce needs by connecting them with qualified nursing, allied health, and laboratory professionals.

Over the years, MedPro has expanded its capabilities through both domestic and international staffing. Its international division has built a global network of healthcare professionals seeking to establish long-term careers in the United States, while its domestic division provides workforce solutions designed to help healthcare organizations respond to immediate staffing needs and broader workforce challenges.

Today, MedPro continues to build on more than 40 years of healthcare staffing experience while evolving its services to meet the changing needs of healthcare organizations and professionals across the country.

For more information about MedPro Healthcare Staffing, visit medprostaffing.com.

Attachment