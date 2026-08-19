Hankook Tire Powers EV Strategy at Demo Days Bay Area

Nashville, Tennessee, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Showcases Hankook Tire’s full iON tire lineup through interactive displays and Ride & Drive experiences featuring Lucid Gravity and Hyundai IONIQ 9

Highlights expanding EV-exclusive portfolio with recently launched iON HT for electric light trucks

Reinforces brand leadership and consumer engagement in North America’s rapidly growing electric vehicle market





Leading global tire manufacturer Hankook Tire will showcase its iON tire line, engineered exclusively for electric vehicles (EVs), at Demo Days Bay Area, August 22–23 in Alameda, California. Through interactive displays and on-site driving experiences, attendees can explore how Hankook’s tire technology supports the distinct demands of electric mobility.

As a sponsor of Auto Alley, Hankook Tire will offer attendees will have firsthand access to some of the latest electric vehicles and automotive technology. At the Hankook Tire booth, visitors can explore the full EV-exclusive iON lineup and participate in exclusive merchandise giveaways. The Hankook Tire display will feature a 2026 Lucid Gravity Grand Touring, outfitted with iON evo AS SUV tires.

At Hankook Tire’s Ride & Drive activation, attendees will have the opportunity to test the iON evo AS SUV on two electric SUVs: the Lucid Gravity and Hyundai IONIQ 9. Developed specifically for electric SUVs, the all-season iON evo AS SUV is engineered to balance performance, comfort, efficiency, and durability while addressing the distinct demands EVs place on tires.

“Electric vehicles require tires that can respond to their unique performance characteristics and battery weight without compromising the comfort and confidence drivers expect,” said Youngwoo Kim, Marketing Communications Team Supervisor, Hankook Tire America Corp. “Demo Days allows drivers to experience our EV-exclusive iON technology firsthand and learn more about the important role tires play in overall EV performance.”

In addition to the iON evo AS SUV, Hankook will display its complete iON family, offering purpose-built options for a range of electric vehicles and driving needs. The display will include the recently launched iON HT, which expands Hankook Tire’s EV-exclusive portfolio with a highway all-season tire developed for electric light trucks.

The Bay Area festival marks Hankook’s second Demo Days appearance of 2026, following the season-opening event in Los Angeles. Formerly known as Electrify Expo, Demo Days Festival offers attendees opportunities to explore and experience innovations across today’s evolving automotive landscape.

By pairing EV-specific tire technology with opportunities for drivers to experience it firsthand, Hankook Tire continues to strengthen iON’s position within the growing electric vehicle market.

As a top-seven global tire manufacturer, Hankook Tire supports this growth with its world-class, proven engineering expertise, supplying Original Equipment (OE) tires to more than 50 global automakers across approximately 300 vehicle models, from luxury internal combustion to next-generation electric SUVs.

Hankook Tire complements its automotive leadership with high-profile partnerships that increase the brand’s visibility among American consumers, including its position as a Founding Partner and the first-ever Official Tire Partner of TGL presented by SoFi. Hankook Tire effectively bridges the gap between automotive innovation and a trusted, household presence in North America.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing, and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

Hankook Contact

Van-Nessa Hagans / Hankook Tire

731-571-6446

vannessa.hagans@hankookn.com



