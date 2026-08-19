Zairoo Entertainment Positions Pan-African Steampunk Fantasy TTRPG as a Major Entertainment IP

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zairoo Entertainment today announced a major push to establish Zairoo — the first Pan-African steampunk fantasy tabletop roleplaying game — as a full-scale entertainment IP with the cultural reach and creative foundation to expand across anime, film, television, books, and comics.

Having already surpassed $100,000 on Kickstarter and released a fully playable Alpha PDF, Zairoo has proven that the appetite for Pan-African fantasy worldbuilding in the TTRPG space is real and growing. This announcement marks the next chapter: positioning Zairoo as a game and also as a cultural property built to stand alongside the most recognized names in speculative fiction.

Set across five kingdoms and six adventures, Zairoo puts players inside a richly imagined world drawn from African and Black mythology. With 13 heroes, 13 creeds, 12 kin, and more than 100 monsters rooted in African mythological tradition, the world of Zairoo offers something that has never existed at this scale in tabletop gaming: a Pan-African steampunk universe built by a global Black and African creative team, for an audience that has long been underserved by mainstream fantasy.

The game's trailer has already surpassed 80,000 views on YouTube, drawing interest from toymakers Youtooz, shoutouts from entertainer Wayne Brady, Grammy-nominated artist SiR, and cast members from Critical Role, which is one of the most influential forces in modern TTRPG culture.

"I first imagined this world at 13," said Molombo Thillia Thillot III, the Congolese-American creator behind Zairoo. "The idea that African mythology, steampunk aesthetics, and deep fantasy worldbuilding could exist together in a space built by us and for us — that vision has never left me. Zairoo is that vision realized, and we are just getting started."

The Alpha PDF — a 400+ page playable edition featuring custom character creation and support for both solo and group play — is available now at www.zairoo.com/shop. Community members can shape the final product directly, as updates to the Alpha are released on an ongoing basis based on player feedback.

A print edition is planned for release within the next year. Zairoo Entertainment is actively seeking partners in animation, film, television, comics, and book publishing to bring the world of Zairoo to new audiences across every medium.

For press inquiries, partnership opportunities, or collaboration discussions, please kindly contact zairoo.panafrica@gmail.com or visit www.zairoo.com.

About Zairoo Entertainment

Zairoo Entertainment is the creative studio behind Zairoo, the first Pan-African steampunk fantasy TTRPG. Built by a global Black and African team, Zairoo is a fully realized fantasy universe rooted in African and Black mythology, designed for tabletop play and built to expand across entertainment at scale.

Connect with Zairoo

Website: www.zairoo.com

