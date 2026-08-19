N/A, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto just rolled out a security upgrade covering its whole DeFi platform, landing as the crypto news board turns green and every trader feels two things: excitement, and the sting of runs watched from outside. Everyone remembers one: XRP under a cent, DOGE before the tweets, SHIB before the peak. Weeks like this are how those stories began, and Pepeto sits among 2026's fastest growing presales, its wallets saying it all: XRP whales, moving size.

Before unpacking what they see, the market, the XRP price prediction, and the policy calendar show why smart capital will not sit still.

Crypto News: XRP Price Prediction Targets $27 as Whales Drive 55% of Binance Outflows

Pepeto's upgrade landed at a telling moment: the presale's biggest entries come from XRP whales, wallets holding millions picking a presale over their own coin.

Here is what we read in the tape: Bitcoin climbed 4.3%, Ethereum 4.6%, Solana 6.2% per Yahoo Finance , gains growing as coins get riskier, the pattern opening every real run. And week one is nothing: past cycles stretched such starts into months, the biggest money in presales before listing, where 100x debuts turned $2,000 into $200,000 and SHIB peaked at $41 billion from $1,000 entries.

Now watch XRP. Wallets moving a million XRP or more drive 55.3% of Binance outflows, supply ratio 0.03 per Finbold : the biggest holders are stacking off exchanges, not selling. The XRP price prediction stays loud: CryptoBull, followed by nearly a million on X, calls $27 by October per Yahoo Finance, $7 nearer. The Senate votes the crypto bill September 15, Jackson Hole runs on financial innovation per 24/7 Wall St, a bullish turn assembling.

So why Pepeto? XRP taught this lesson: fortunes came from timing, not patience. Penny buyers who sold near $3.00 won because nobody had arrived. Being first is the recipe, and every 2026 hunt ends at Pepeto.

Inside Pepeto: Why XRP Whales Keep Rotating In

If the XRP price prediction marks a giant's ceiling, Pepeto marks a floor being poured, ticking every box on the crypto veteran's presale checklist. Entry priced before any exchange, the format that paid 20x to 100x on debut day, cycle after cycle, because the gap between a fixed presale price and the first open-market print is where crypto's biggest single-day wins live. A finished product before listing, the rarest box of all: a zero fee trading platform for meme coins across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, AI screening every contract, aimed at a DeFi market worth hundreds of billions, where every trade creates demand for the PEPETO token itself, platform growth becoming buying pressure. Smart money in: XRP whales entering with size while the name spreads before any exchange lists it.

And the category math is simple: meme coins minted more overnight millionaires than anything else in crypto, and the exchange-token design alone grew BNB into an $80 billion giant. Pepeto is the first token carrying both engines at once, plus a presale entry under them, and every stage closing faster than the last shows how fast experienced money did this math.

Conclusion

Pepeto's upgrade is the crypto news teaching the oldest lesson: timing beats all. The green is real, yet this is the opening minute, and every past cycle paid its heaviest rewards to presale buyers, not to anyone watching majors. The XRP price prediction says the same from the other side: $27 by October needs months of perfect conditions, while those who got rich on XRP finished buying before the first run.

The Senate vote lands September 15, the whales already moved, and bull markets are short, rare, and unforgiving. One decision in the coming weeks unlocks freedom or plants lasting regret, and every trader knows which one they have lived.

Pepeto is that story still at its starting price, one entry holding all three levers: a price no exchange has touched, a meme spreading faster than any 2026 rival, and an exchange built to feed the token from its first trade, the recipe behind 100x debuts that turned early buyers into millionaires countless times before. And the presale is selling out fast, faster with every stage, which means it can end very soon. Buying before the listing is the whole opportunity.

For more information and to buy Pepeto Before Listing: Website: https://pepetocoin.com

FAQs

What is the latest XRP price prediction for 2026?

CryptoBull's XRP price prediction targets $27 by end of October per Yahoo Finance, $7 nearer term, while XRP trades near $1 and whales exit exchanges.

What is the biggest crypto news in presales right now?

XRP whales are entering Pepeto's presale instead of adding XRP, the timing instinct that is bought under a penny. Stages close faster each round, and listing ends this pricing forever.