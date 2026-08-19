EAA introduces 2026 Sport Aviation Halls of Fame class

Six inductees to be welcomed November 11, representing unique segments of aviation

 | Source: EAA EAA

Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Experimental Aircraft Association Sport Aviation Halls of Fame continue to grow as six new inductees will be honored as part of the 2026 class. The six inductees each represent a different area of aviation – homebuilders, ultralights, the International Aerobatic Club, the Vintage Aircraft Association, and EAA Warbirds of America.

The 2026 inductees include:

  • EAA Homebuilders Hall of Fame: Mike Blyth – Aircraft designer and Founder of Sling Aircraft, 1995 Microlight World Champion, and pioneer of early microlight aviation in South Africa
  • International Aerobatic Club Hall of Fame: Mike Goulian – Renowned air show performer and air racer, 1995 National Unlimited Aerobatic Champion and three-time member of the US Unlimited Aerobatic Team
  • Warbirds of America Hall of Fame: Ron and Diane Fagen – Warbird restorers and founders of the Fagen Fighters WWII Museum in Granite Falls, MN, home to more than 15 airworthy WWII aircraft
  • Vintage Aircraft Association Hall of Fame: Tom Brown – Aircraft restoration craftsman who has been involved with and restored a wide variety of award-winning vintage airplanes
  • EAA Ultralights Hall of Fame: Ronnie Smith – Founder of South Mississippi Light Aircraft (Now South Mississippi Legacy Aviation)

The EAA Sport Aviation Halls of Fame were established to honor the outstanding achievements of men and women in aviation who share the spirit of EAA and its community. Those inducted into the halls of fame are selected by their peers for myriad contributions made to their respective areas of aviation.

EAA will honor the new inductees at a dinner ceremony on November 11, 2026, in the Eagle Hangar of the EAA Aviation Museum.

More information on each inductee will be added to the EAA website in the coming days.

About EAA
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and embodies The Spirit of Aviation through the world’s most engaged community of aviation enthusiasts. EAA’s 300,000 members and 900 local chapters enjoy the fun and camaraderie of sharing their passion for flying, building and restoring recreational aircraft. For more information on EAA and its programs, call 800-JOIN-EAA (800-564-6322) or go to www.eaa.org.

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                EAA Halls of Fame 2026 inductees announced

                        

                
            

        

    








    

        

        
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