Vanguard Announces Termination of Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility ETF

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. (the “Manager”) announces that it has submitted an application to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to voluntarily delist Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility ETF (TSX:VVO) (the “Vanguard ETF”). Subject to the approval by the TSX, the Manager expects that the units of the Vanguard ETF will cease trading and will be delisted from the TSX after the close of business on October 29, 2026 (the “Delisting Date”) and that the Vanguard ETF will be terminated effective November 3, 2026 (the “Termination Date”).

Following the close of business on October 23, 2026, the Manager will no longer accept further subscriptions for units of the Vanguard ETF. Additionally, the distribution reinvestment plan for the Vanguard ETF will be terminated effective as of the Delisting Date.

The Manager will liquidate all of the assets of the Vanguard ETF, and on or following the Termination Date, the net assets of the Vanguard ETF, after paying or providing for all liabilities and obligations of the Vanguard ETF, will be distributed to the remaining unitholders of the Vanguard ETF on a pro rata basis. Following the distributions described above, the Vanguard ETF will be wound-up.

Unitholders may choose to (i) sell, redeem or exchange their units on or prior to the Delisting Date, or (ii) hold their units until the Vanguard ETF is terminated and receive a pro rata amount of the remaining assets of the Vanguard ETF, as described above.

The TSX does not require securityholder approval as a condition of acceptance of a voluntary delisting application where the TSX is satisfied that securityholders have a near term liquidity event for which all material conditions have been satisfied and the likelihood of non-completion is remote. Unitholders of the Vanguard ETF will have the liquidity options set out above available on or prior to the Termination Date, and accordingly the TSX does not require securityholder approval as a condition of acceptance of the voluntary delisting.

As the Vanguard ETF’s portfolio assets are expected to be sold for cash prior to termination, the Vanguard ETF is expected to deviate from its investment objectives and strategies.

To learn more about the Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguard.ca.

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $196 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $155 billion in assets (as of April 30, 2026) with 41 Canadian ETFs and ten mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $12.8 trillion (CAD $17.7 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $4.6 trillion (CAD $6.3 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of April 30, 2026). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. The firm offers 482 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 50 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Gierasimczuk

Vanguard Canada Public Relations

Phone: 416-263-7087

matthew_gierasimczuk@vanguard.com

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers. The prospectus and ETF facts are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.