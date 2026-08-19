Airlock Digital Completes Independent IRAP Assessment at the PROTECTED Level







ADELAIDE, Australia, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent assessment provides Australian organisations with additional evidence when evaluating application control for sensitive, government, defence and critical infrastructure environments.

Airlock Digital, a global provider of application control and allowlisting solutions, today announced that it has completed an independent Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment at the PROTECTED classification level.

The assessment was conducted by an Australian Signals Directorate (ASD)-endorsed IRAP assessor against the Australian Government Information Security Manual (ISM). It provides Australian organisations with additional independent evidence when evaluating Airlock Digital’s security controls and their alignment with applicable Australian Government security expectations, including the ISM and Protective Security Policy Framework (PSPF).

For Australian security teams, confidence in a technology provider depends on more than features. It also means understanding how that provider approaches security, how its controls stand up to independent scrutiny, and whether it can support the security requirements of sensitive environments.

The completion of the assessment gives organisations additional information for their due diligence, including those considering cloud-based application control as part of a broader security architecture.

Why This Matters to Australian Organisations

IRAP provides access to independent security assessments designed to help organisations understand the security strengths and weaknesses of information and communications technology systems and services.

Airlock Digital’s completion of an IRAP assessment at the PROTECTED level provides further independent assurance for Australian organisations assessing whether the company’s technology fits their security, governance, cloud and risk requirements.

Across the Australian market, organisations are placing increasing emphasis on independent security assurance. Organisations working with government, defence and critical infrastructure frequently need to demonstrate that the technologies on which they depend have been assessed against recognised Australian Government security expectations.

For organisations adopting cloud services, this assurance can form part of a broader assessment of how security controls, deployment architecture, governance and operational responsibilities fit within their own risk models.

For organisations working toward stronger security maturity or alignment with the Essential Eight Maturity Model , the question is increasingly not simply whether potentially malicious activity can be detected, but whether teams can clearly define what should be allowed to run in the first place.

Application control is already an important part of the Australian cyber security conversation, and Airlock Digital has a history of supporting Australian organisations with demanding security requirements.

Supporting Different Infrastructure Strategies

Australian organisations increasingly operate across a mix of cloud, on-premises, hybrid and highly constrained environments. Application control must work within those operating models rather than force organisations into a single architecture.

Airlock Digital offers flexible deployment approaches, including cloud-delivered and on-premises models, enabling organisations to align application control with their infrastructure strategies and security requirements.

For environments with particularly strict connectivity requirements, application control can also be implemented without depending on continuous external cloud connectivity. This is particularly relevant to organisations operating sensitive, segmented, air-gapped or otherwise constrained environments.

What the Assessment Means for Organisations Evaluating Airlock Digital

In addition to Airlock Digital’s existing security and privacy reports and certificates, the IRAP assessment provides independent evidence to support customer due diligence.

This includes organisations evaluating different deployment approaches. Airlock Digital supports application control across environments in which organisations may need to balance cloud adoption with specific security, operational, connectivity or infrastructure requirements.

Airlock Digital helps organisations define what runs across their endpoint environments. Rather than relying solely on generic definitions of trusted software, organisations retain ownership of their trust decisions and use Airlock Digital to operationalise allowlisting as an ongoing process.

With Airlock Digital, security and IT teams can:

Prevent unauthorised software from executing.

Establish and retain ownership of clear, organisation-defined trust decisions.

Maintain visibility into what runs across endpoint environments.

Support application control across cloud-connected, on-premises and constrained environments.

Work toward a Deny by Default posture while maintaining operational stability.





These principles are central to the Airlock Digital approach: clear ownership of trust, predictable enforcement, and security controls that work across real-world environments.

For Airlock Digital and its customers, the value of the IRAP assessment is straightforward: independent scrutiny, useful evidence for customer due diligence, and another way to help Australian security teams make informed and defensible technology decisions.

Organisations considering Airlock Digital can contact the company to discuss the assessment and its scope, available deployment options, and how Airlock Digital can help them define what runs while maintaining operational stability.

Learn more by visiting the Airlock Digital IRAP page or check out the blog announcement .

About Airlock Digital

Airlock Digital helps organizations stop threats before they start through preventative endpoint security. Founded in Australia in 2013 and operating internationally, the company provides precision application control, allowlisting and OS hardening that enable organizations to run only trusted software and reduce attack surfaces. Airlock Digital supports customers across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, government and education. Learn more at airlockdigital.com .

Contact

VP of Marketing

Erin Welke

Airlock Digital

erin.welke@airlockdigital.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b18642d7-1f61-49fc-ab0f-ef4c9fa844e8