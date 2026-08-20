Anteriad Launches Japan Presence With Local Expertise and Strong Demand

Tokyo, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, a global leader in AI and data-driven, tech-enabled B2B marketing, today announced Anteriad Japan, with a dedicated local presence. Anteriad Japan has already closed business with several global brands and in-region marketers, a strong early sign of demand for Anteriad’s solutions in that market.

Anteriad's global data engine powers this expansion with over 110% growth in international intent signal and location intelligence in the last year. The company tracks over 500 billion B2B buyer signals every month, uncovering the full buying groups behind every deal, not just single contacts. That intent data, paired with Anteriad's analytics and multichannel execution, gives global marketers a clear, privacy-compliant view of who's ready to buy. Now that same edge extends directly into Japan, backed by a team that knows the market firsthand.

As part of the launch, Lavin Bolwani is joining as Vice President, Sales, Japan. In his new role, Bolwani will lead Anteriad's commercial growth in Japan, deepening relationships with B2B marketers across the region.

Most recently, Bolwani held senior sales roles at StackAdapt and Teads and has spent much of his career working with global brands and agency partners in Japan across digital advertising and programmatic media.

“Japan is a mature market, yet B2B marketers still face significant challenges around fragmented data, long and complex buying journeys, and identifying which accounts are genuinely in-market. Anteriad has an opportunity to change that by combining high-quality B2B data, intent intelligence, ABM, and full-funnel activation,” said Lavin Bolwani, VP Sales in Japan at Anteriad. He added, “I’m incredibly excited to build on the momentum we already have here and help raise the standard for B2B marketing in Japan.”

"We are delighted to welcome Lavin Bolwani as our new Vice President, Sales, Japan. It's one of the world's most sophisticated B2B markets, built on trust, long-term relationships and an unwavering commitment to quality," said Jake Phibbs, EVP Sales, APAC at Anteriad. He added, "Establishing a local presence is about far more than expanding our footprint. It's about investing in the market, understanding local nuances, and partnering with organizations the way business actually gets done here. This move reflects the growing demand we're seeing from both global and regional companies looking for a partner with deep demand generation expertise and a real understanding of the Japanese market."

About Anteriad

Anteriad empowers B2B marketers to get in front of their next customer faster through full-funnel marketing programs powered by responsible AI and deep human expertise. Our unique global data and award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud drive advanced analytics engagements, managed service multichannel brand and demand campaigns, programmatic audiences, and BDR-as-a-service programs. Ambitious marketers and agencies including ServiceNow, JustGlobal, Microsoft, KPMG, RTIC, and Havas trust our data-driven approach to maximize impact and ROI. Start creating your future today at https://www.anteriad.com/