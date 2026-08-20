Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale Announces Launch Reveal As Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $10,000

MONACO, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe as the presale announces its next launch reveal timeline while Ethereum price prediction headlines continue to target $10,000 in a stronger bull-market cycle.





AlphaPepe has now raised $2.39 million, crossed 11,000+ holders, and reached a current presale price of $0.02707. Stage 19 sold out fast, Stage 20 is live, and buyers are now watching the next major roadmap update.

On August 26th, AlphaPepe will release the full roadmap timeline covering presale closure, DEX launch, and CEX launch plans. The project has also confirmed that its 4th CEX reveal is scheduled for August 31st, while rumours of Tier-1 listings continue to build after three CEX partnerships were already secured.

AlphaPepe Presale Passes $2.39M Before Roadmap Reveal

AlphaPepe has now raised $2.39 million and crossed 11,000+ holders, putting the presale deeper into its final-stage hype cycle.

The current $ALPE presale price is $0.02707. That entry remains available while Stage 20 is live, but it will not stay open forever once the presale moves closer to closure and public trading begins.

Stage 19 sold out fast, and Stage 20 is now live. That matters because fast stage movement shows buyers are not waiting for the full roadmap reveal before positioning.

The next big date is August 26th, when AlphaPepe will release the full timeline for presale closure, DEX launch, and CEX launch plans.

August 26 Roadmap Timeline Becomes the Main Catalyst

AlphaPepe’s August 26 roadmap update is now the key event buyers are watching.

The update is expected to outline the full timeline for presale closure, DEX launch, and CEX launch plans. That gives the market a clearer view of how the project moves from presale to public trading.

For retail buyers, that is important because timeline clarity can change urgency fast. Once presale closure details are live, buyers may no longer be guessing how much time is left.

AlphaPepe is still before public-market price discovery, which is why the current window is drawing attention before the full roadmap goes live.

4th CEX Reveal Set for August 31

AlphaPepe has already secured three CEX partnerships, and the 4th CEX reveal is scheduled for August 31st.

This is becoming one of the strongest retail triggers around the presale. Exchange access can change how quickly a token reaches wider visibility after launch, especially for meme coins trying to move beyond small early communities.

Rumours of Tier-1 listings are also approaching, adding more speculation around the exchange roadmap. Rumours are not confirmed listings, and nothing is guaranteed. But after three CEX partnerships and a scheduled 4th CEX reveal, buyers are watching closely.

Bonus Drop Live With Up to +200% Extra ALPE

AlphaPepe’s Bonus Drop is live, giving buyers another reason to act before the presale window tightens.

Users click to reveal a bonus of +10%, +30%, +50%, +100%, or +200% extra ALPE. Every draw wins, and the bonus stays active for 48 hours.

The bonus applies to every qualifying buy during that active window. Previous purchase activity also improves the odds of landing larger multipliers, giving loyal buyers a stronger shot at the biggest rewards.

This creates a simple urgency loop: reveal the bonus, keep it active for 48 hours, and use it before the presale moves closer to closure.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe Live Utility Before Launch

AlphaPepe is not relying only on meme coin hype. The project is building around AlphaSwap, its AI DEX product, with Early Access already live and some AI features available.

That separates AlphaPepe from roadmap-only presales that ask buyers to wait until after launch before seeing anything real.

AlphaSwap supports pre-swap intelligence, risk checks, trend signals, and smarter decision-making before users enter volatile tokens.

The meme identity brings attention. AlphaSwap gives AlphaPepe a live utility story before the DEX and CEX launch timeline goes public.

Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $10,000

Ethereum price prediction headlines continue to watch whether ETH can target $10,000 in a stronger bull-market scenario.

The case depends on sustained ETF demand , staking interest, institutional allocation, Layer 2 growth, tokenization activity, and broader crypto market strength. Ethereum remains the leading smart-contract network, but it already trades on a public chart with visible resistance and deep liquidity.

That makes the upside profile different from a presale. ETH may still move higher if the market expands, but AlphaPepe remains before public-market price discovery begins.

This is why retail buyers are comparing larger assets with earlier-stage presales that can still build momentum before listing.

AlphaPepe Moves Toward Public Price Discovery

AlphaPepe has now raised $2.39 million, crossed 11,000+ holders, entered Stage 20 at $0.02707, and confirmed key roadmap dates.

The full presale closure, DEX launch, and CEX launch timeline goes live on August 26th. The 4th CEX reveal is scheduled for August 31st, while Bonus Drop gives buyers up to +200% extra ALPE during active 48-hour windows.

Ethereum price prediction headlines may be watching $10,000, but AlphaPepe buyers are watching the window before the chart exists.

VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction?

Ethereum price prediction targets $10,000 in an aggressive bull-market scenario if ETF demand, staking interest, institutional flows, and broader crypto momentum continue building.

Why is AlphaPepe presale gaining traction?

AlphaPepe presale is gaining traction because it has $2.39 million raised, 11,000+ holders, Stage 20 live at $0.02707, Bonus Drop live, AlphaSwap Early Access, and key roadmap dates coming on August 26 and August 31.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io



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