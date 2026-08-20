Crypto Update: Pepeto Stage Sells Out at Record Speed While the Solana Price Prediction Targets $336 and Meme Coin Season Stars





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The biggest crypto update of the week belongs to Pepeto : its previous stage just sold out at record speed, and with crypto turning up, the current one looks set to move even faster. That buying is massive, coming from wallets that held BTC and ETH through entire bear markets, drawn in by the returns presales delivered in every previous bull cycle.

The update lands on a shift in the Solana price prediction every meme coin trader should see, one that shows why the sharpest money is on the move while most traders stay parked in the big coins, and why that is not the winning play this time.

Crypto Update: Pepeto Stage Sells Out Fast While the Solana Price Prediction Turns Bullish

Pepeto's last stage selling out quickly sets the pace, so what about Solana? Holders waited months for a reason to believe, and it has arrived. Our read starts with what changed: SOL jumped 7% to $81.67 per CoinLore, broke out of its falling wedge per CoinMarketCap , Solana ETFs pulled $8.8 million in a single day, and Bitfinex whales closed their bets against Solana. The Solana price prediction from Doo Prime analysts points to $336 for 2026 per InvestingHaven , and the chart agrees: break $83.59 and $87.92 opens, with one trader map stretching to $130 per Coinpaper.

So can the Solana price prediction deliver $336? Maybe, but size math rules everything. Even after the bounce, Solana sits 72% under its $293 high, and a 4x from $81 only carries it back where it has already been. The giant gains SOL handed out in 2021 came when it was small, and it can never be small again. History shouts one lesson: every cycle's huge multiples land on meme coins, turning pocket money into fortunes. This wave is building on Ethereum, not Solana, because meme waves form where the deepest money lives, and that money sits on Ethereum, where SHIB and PEPE made their early buyers rich.

Crypto Update: Pepeto Takes the Meme Coin Spotlight as Fresh Capital Rotates to Ethereum

With its stages closing at record pace, Pepeto is the name answering the question that writes itself: if the next meme coin wave forms on Ethereum, which token is riding it? Right now every signal in the market points the same way. For anyone meeting the name for the first time, Pepeto is a new Ethereum meme coin still in presale, and it has become the loudest early story of this cycle. Its name is spreading across Telegram, Reddit, and X at a speed this market has rarely seen. DOGE and SHIB carried that kind of spread in their earliest days, back when nobody serious was watching and everybody early got rich.

And this time the excitement has fuel behind it. Those giants ran on hype alone, carrying nothing underneath. Pepeto runs with real tools already built: zero-fee trading across three chains, AI contract scanning, SolidProof audited code, and staking at 168% APY, reasons for holders to stay long after the first pump.

And here sits the clearest example of what buying coins early has paid in the past: in April 2023 a trader put $3,000 into PEPE days after launch and rode it to $73 million, a 24,656x documented by Lookonchain per Cryptonews. PEPE at that moment was nothing, no presale, no funding, no product, a joke token dropped on Uniswap at $0.00000001. Pepeto's own starting line reads very differently: $10.7 million raised, tens of thousands of holders, working tools, and early energy running hot through it. What a start from nothing paid out is documented history, and what a stronger start is worth is a question the numbers let every reader answer alone.

Conclusion

With Pepeto stages selling this fast, when the Solana price prediction delivers and the big coins climb, the level under them is where small entries outgrow anything the big coins pay. That order has held in every crypto cycle, and no 2026 name sits closer to its breakout than Pepeto, the token most of the market calls this cycle's golden ticket.

The Solana price prediction maps a 3x to 8x path, fine for anyone who already has size. But presales chase 100x. Saying you knew it after a coin explodes wins nothing. Wins get made by acting, and that is why only 1% ever make millions in crypto: they move before the whole world agrees a coin is a winner. Pepeto keeps closing rounds fast, each one lifts the price and brings the Tier-1 exchange listing day closer, and by then, this entry is simply gone.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website , where what remains of the current stage is visible.

FAQs

Can the Solana price prediction reach $336 soon?

Doo Prime analysts map $336 for 2026 per InvestingHaven, yet even that full target is only a 4x. The wallets hunting this cycle's real multiples already rotated a level down, into Ethereum meme coins.

Why is Pepeto the top meme coin on Ethereum today?

Its last stage sold out at record speed and whales keep adding. SHIB holders once watched $8,000 become $5.7 billion on this chain, and this time real tools and a Binance listing stand behind the story.

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