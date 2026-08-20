Record results for Kinepolis in the first half of the year

Regulated information

20 August 2026, 7:00 am CET

Following a strong first quarter, Kinepolis also performed exceptionally well in the second quarter. Driven by a growing film offering, its strategic focus on premiumization, and the successful integration of the Emagine cinemas acquired in February 2026, the Group achieved record results in the first half of the year.

While the first quarter still benefited from major films released at the end of 2025, such as ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ and ‘Zootopia 2’, the second quarter was driven by, among others, ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’, ‘Michael’, ‘Project Hail Mary’ and ‘Toy Story 5’, supplemented by successful mid-tier releases and strong local films in Spain and France. Thanks to the global success of ‘The Odyssey’ and ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, the third quarter has also started exceptionally well.

The strong film offering, combined with the successful integration of 14 Emagine cinemas in the US, resulted in 19.1 million admissions during the first half of the year, an increase of 33.8% compared with last year. Revenue rose by 32.6% to € 341.8 million, despite negative exchange rate effects, while profitability increased even more sharply thanks to the continued premiumization of the offering.

A strong film line-up for the second half of the year, ongoing and planned investments to further enhance the cinema experience, and the further expansion of its US portfolio following the acquisition of Showcase underpin Kinepolis’ confidence for the remainder of the year.

Key achievements H1 2026

Completion of the acquisition of Emagine Entertainment (US) Agreement for the acquisition of Showcase Cinemas (US) Kinepolis Brussels (BE) opens the only IMAX 70mm venue in the Benelux Kinepolis Breda becomes the first Kinepolis cinema to be fully equipped with recliners Third edition of the Kinepolis Innovation Lab Summit Announcement of partnership with O’Learys in Enschede (NL)



Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis Group, on the first half of the year:

“These results reflect what we have been saying for some time and confirm that the sector was facing a supply issue rather than a demand issue. That supply issue now appears to be gradually resolving itself. This positive development, combined with our strategic investments in customer experience, strict cost management and the expansion of our portfolio through acquisitions, strengthens Kinepolis’ position for the future. The third quarter has also started particularly strong.”

Interim Financial Report H1 2026 attached.

Pictures available via this link.

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