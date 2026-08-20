New Crypto Pepeto Confirms a Bridge Upgrade While Bitcoin Price Explodes and 90% of the Presale Stage Is Already Gone

DUbai, UAE, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto (PEPETO) has confirmed fresh progress on a major upgrade to its cross-chain bridge, the update one of 2026's most followed new crypto projects was expected to drop. Many in the market now call it the meme coin of this cycle, and the timing could not sit better, because the Bitcoin price is exploding and the quiet phase that opens every bull run is playing out again. The current crypto presale stage has passed 90% of its allocation, and the update has pulled even more eyes onto PEPETO as it moves toward its full platform release.

Why Is Crypto Going Up? Bitcoin Price Is Quietly Repeating the Start of Every Bull Run

Pepeto's bridge confirmation lands in the exact market that rewards it, because crypto is going up for one reason: big money is buying while the crowd stays scared, and the Bitcoin price shows it first. Bitcoin ETFs have not printed one day of net selling all August per Arkham, they pulled in $853 million in a single week, the most since April per Bloomberg, the month is closing on $1 billion per SoSoValue, and whale wallets added around $2.9 billion after two months of selling. The Bitcoin price answered, up 13% from its July low of $57,750 and pressing into the $66,000 to $68,000 zone.

Past bull runs opened exactly this way: in 2020 institutions loaded quietly while the crowd waited for proof, and once proof arrived, the cheap prices were gone. Sustained ETF inflows have marked every Bitcoin price bull run on record, and when Bitcoin runs, that money spills into early crypto projects next. That is where the real money gets made.

A New Crypto Rising Where the Two Most Rewarding Categories Meet

In 2026, experienced traders are picking Pepeto as the real winner of the year, because it is a meme coin and a presale at once, the two categories that have paid crypto's biggest rewards. Pepeto is building a complete trading platform on Ethereum, running on EVM Layer 2 technology with three tools: PepetoSwap, an exchange where every coin trades with no fees, a cross-chain bridge, and an AI scanner that checks every contract before a swap goes through.

The growth data is retelling a story crypto has seen before. Dogecoin's holder count exploded months before its chart ever moved. Pepeto's holder count is exploding right now, approaching 50,000 with no chart even existing yet. Funding has passed $10.7 million, every stage closes quicker than the last, and the price sits at $0.0000001889 with the next step already set higher. One detail separates the two eras: Dogecoin never had a presale, its earliest public price was already on an exchange. A price that exists before any exchange is a room that earlier story never opened. Pepeto's buyers are standing in that room today.

More than 90% of the current stage is already gone, demand keeps speeding up as what remains shrinks, and the closer PEPETO moves toward its exchange debut, the more buyers arrive. Market history keeps its own warning on file: Dogecoin's creator sold his whole stack early for about the price of a used Honda Civic, roughly $10,000 in 2015, and watched those exact coins climb to about $180 million when the token crossed $0.73, the most expensive car purchase in crypto history.

DeFi Bridge Upgrade: What the Pepeto Team Confirmed

Pepeto's bridge uses lock and mint technology, the most trusted transfer design in crypto: when a user sends tokens across chains, the originals are locked in a vault contract on the first chain and an exact matching version is minted on the destination chain, one for one. What you send is what arrives.

The confirmed upgrade adds a new chain to that system, expanding the bridge beyond its current Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana routes. That is real engineering: new vault contracts deployed on each side, the monitoring layer extended to read the new network, and every contract tested before the route opens.

Why This Crypto Presale Stage Keeps Emptying Faster

The confirmed bridge upgrade is the newest of the forces driving this round's pace, and three now stack together. First, consistency: every stage so far has closed quicker than the one before it, and buyers learned the pattern. Second, the upgrade itself lifted confidence, because active engineering signals a real release, not a promise. Third, the Bitcoin price backdrop above: a crypto market turning up has always sent money racing into early projects first.

One more force sits on top. Elon Musk's name once stood behind DOGE, and everything it touched exploded. Reports keep spreading that he now stands behind Pepeto. Nothing is confirmed, it never is, but the market remembers how that pattern has ended before, and Pepeto's early growth is walking the kind of path the market only sees ahead of its loudest stories.

With the bridge upgrade underway, the stage past 90%, and holders closing in on 50,000, this new crypto stands at a decisive moment, and the crypto presale shows no sign of slowing as launch approaches.

IMPORTANT: The real PEPETO token is still in presale and is sold only through the official website, https://pepetocoin.com/, where what remains of the current stage is visible. While researching this article, we found fake tokens trading under the Pepeto name on exchanges. The genuine token is sold nowhere else.



