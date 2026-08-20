Crypto News: Pepeto (PEPETO) Nears 50,000 Holders as Ethereum Price Eyes $10,000 and Shiba Inu's Story Repeats





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto news everyone is sharing this week belongs to Pepeto (PEPETO) , the DeFi project nearing 50,000 holders as its platform launch enters the final stretch. The timing could not be sharper, because the Ethereum price is outrunning Bitcoin in this recovery with $10,000 on the table, and Pepeto's early curve is drawing eyes across the market. Investors are following every stage closely as the project clears its final rounds before listing.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Why ETH Is Outrunning Bitcoin Toward $10,000

As Pepeto closes in on 50,000 holders, the question its buyers keep asking sits over the whole market: can the Ethereum price really reach $10,000? The forecasts say yes, and history explains why: whenever the market turns up, ETH runs harder than Bitcoin, and it is doing it again, the Ethereum price climbing off its June low near $1,600 through its key moving averages around $1,920 per CoinDCX . The money agrees: Ethereum ETFs pulled in $71 million in one day per KuCoin, part of a $1.1 billion week across Bitcoin and ETH funds that flipped this year's outflows. And the targets are loud: InvestingHaven expects the Ethereum price to reach the $10,000 area next bull cycle, while Standard Chartered says Ethereum beats Bitcoin through 2030 per CoinGecko .

And the sharpest lesson from Ethereum is older than any prediction: its biggest wealth went to the people who bought the 2014 crowdsale at $0.311 per Changelly, before any listing existed. By the 2025 peak near $4,951, every $100 from that sale had grown past $1.5 million. Buying before the exchange was the whole trade. Pepeto, for its part, still sells at a fixed presale entry on that same chain, with its listing ahead.

Crypto News: What Shiba Inu Proved on Ethereum

Ethereum has already shown what happens when meme energy meets this chain. Shiba Inu, an Ethereum token, produced the wildest run in crypto news history, climbing more than 46,000,000% into its 2021 peak per Benzinga . Fifty dollars placed in May 2021 grew past $622,000 by the top, and a $100 position touched $5.3 million, carried by nothing but community, no product, no platform, no plan.

That chapter is public history now. Pepeto arrives on the same chain holding what that run never had underneath it: a zero-fee exchange, a bridge, an audit, and staking. And one door stayed closed back then: Shiba Inu's first buyers all paid open-market prices from day one. Pepeto still sells at a fixed presale entry, with the listing ahead.

Behind the Crypto News: What Pepeto Is Building

Pepeto is a complete trading platform on Ethereum, powered by EVM Layer 2 technology: an exchange where every coin trades free of fees, a bridge moving assets across three networks, and an AI scanner that blocks scam contracts before a swap completes.

Funding has passed $10.7 million, what started quietly has become one of the busiest fundraising stories of the year, and the holder base is nearing 50,000, proof that buyers want real development behind a project.

The price has climbed with every stage since the open and now reads $0.0000001889, each step locked in only after the previous allocation sold out, a staircase that reflects real participation, not promises. The current stage is close to full, with just a thin slice still open at this entry, and the closer PEPETO gets to its exchange debut, the busier the presale becomes. Staking keeps daily engagement high, paying presale wallets 165% APY from the moment tokens lock.

The token design ties it together: all trading runs through PEPETO, so every new user creates buying demand against a fixed supply of 420 trillion, demand from real usage instead of printed rewards, something few DeFi crypto projects can claim.

Platform Launch and Development Progress

With the holder count approaching 50,000, the exchange and the bridge are built and in final testing, going live with the token so buyers get working tools from day one. A senior Binance developer leads the build on a team founded by the original PEPE co-founder, and SolidProof audited every contract.

As the stage closes in on full allocation, many buyers are scared of sitting out what may become the biggest launch of 2026: finished tools, a completed audit, shrinking supply, an Ethereum price pointing at $10,000, and Bitcoin pulling the whole market awake behind it.

The weeks ahead will decide who enters at $0.0000001889 and who pays whatever price the exchange sets on listing day. In crypto news terms, this is the story before the story.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website , where what remains of the current stage is visible.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.