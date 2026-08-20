LEPAS Expands Global NEV Footprint with Multi-Market Rollout in Q3 2026

WUHU, China, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEPAS, Chery Auto's all-new NEV brand, is expanding its global NEV footprint with a differentiated product portfolio built on its dedicated intelligent LEX Platform. Tailored to customer needs and regulatory requirements across different regions, LEPAS is advancing localized product deployment, vehicle tuning, and services. In the third quarter of 2026, multiple NEV models, including the LEPAS L8 PHEV, LEPAS L6 EV, LEPAS L6 PHEV, and LEPAS L4 EV, will enter markets across Europe, Southeast Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East.





Southeast Asia has already become an important part of LEPAS's expanding global NEV presence. Recent product launches in the region have seen the LEPAS L6 EV enter the Thai market and the LEPAS L8 PHEV officially go on sale in Indonesia, while the LEPAS L4 EV was showcased at the 2026 Indonesia International Auto Show, where its official pricing was also announced. These developments mark steady progress for the brand as it continues to expand its NEV presence across global markets.

Across different markets, LEPAS adapts product deployment, vehicle tuning, and services to regional customer needs and regulatory requirements. Its dedicated intelligent LEX Platform supports a differentiated product portfolio designed for global markets, while localized adaptation enables the brand to address the requirements of different regions. The upcoming launches across Europe, Southeast Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East will further demonstrate LEPAS's localized approach to global expansion and bring high-quality, elegant mobility experiences to customers across different markets.





Built on a mature technology foundation, comprehensive product portfolio, and customized solutions, LEPAS has pursued a differentiated and sustainable path to global growth, delivering both high-quality NEV models and composed, elegant lifestyle. Looking ahead, LEPAS will continue to advance localized innovation and global collaboration, bringing evolving products and services to customers worldwide and establishing a new value benchmark for the global NEV industry.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto’s all-new NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.





About Chery Auto

Founded in 1997, Chery Auto is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery Auto has remained China’s No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 23 consecutive years. Guided by its global philosophy of "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere," Chery Auto is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

Media Contact

Company Name: LEPAS International

Contact Person: Vincy wang

E-mail: wangxi23@mychery.com

Company Official Website: https://lepasinternational.com/

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