Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 45/2026 - August 20, 2026
Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces, pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, the following transactions in shares of Royal Unibrew A/S carried out by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Ruzicka
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chair of the Board of Directors, Royal Unibrew A/S
Transaction made by Ventotene Holding AS controlled by Peter Ruzicka
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Royal Unibrew A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S
ISIN DK0060634707
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 434.8559
|2,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
2,000
DKK 869,711.80
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-08-18, 3:22:20 pm CEST till 3:23:32 pm CEST
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.
Attachment