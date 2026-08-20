EHang Partners with CSCEC Sixth Engineering Bureau on Low-Altitude Infrastructure, with Hainan Lingao Corridor Project Underway

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), a world-leading advanced air mobility (“AAM”) technology platform company, today announced a strategic cooperation framework agreement of intent with China Construction Sixth Engineering Bureau Corp., Ltd. (“CSCEC Sixth Engineering Bureau”), a top-tier state-owned infrastructure giant in China. The partnership intends to focus on low-altitude infrastructure development and operational scenario planning. The Cross-Sea Low-Altitude Corridor Project in Lingao, Hainan (the “Project”) marks the first project to break ground under the partnership, aiming to establish a closed-loop low altitude economy ecosystem that integrates infrastructure and commercial operations.

Under the framework agreement, China Construction Sixth Engineering Bureau will draw on its industrial chain strengths and state-owned enterprise resources to jointly develop low‑altitude infrastructure such as general aviation airports, eVTOL vertiports and hangars tailored for low‑altitude flight operations and project planning and implementation. EHang, in turn, will deploy its core expertise in R&D, airworthiness certification and operations of pilotless passenger‑grade eVTOLs, providing aircraft alongside supporting operational and technical solutions.

The Project, as the first implementation of the partnership, has officially commenced construction, with Hainan Fuma General Aviation, a client and partner of EHang, as the project owner, CSCEC Sixth Engineering Bureau as the main constructor and EHang providing joint planning of infrastructure and operational sites, aircraft, operational services and technical support.

Centered around the Maniao General Aviation Airport, the Project will develop multiple eVTOL operational sites and vertiports along Lingao’s coastline, with plans to implement point-to-point passenger eVTOL routes and cross-sea shuttle services. The first key flight station, the WingHub South Sea, is taking shape and will include an operations and exhibition center, vertiports compatible with EHang’s pilotless eVTOL aircraft, and testing zones. The center’s application rollout will be implemented in phases: starting from offering aerial sightseeing, low-altitude logistics, training, and testing, followed by expansion to cross-sea passenger transport.

In December 2025, EH216-S completed a 22-kilometer cross-sea flight across the Qiongzhou Strait in 18 minutes, from Haikou in Hainan to Xuwen Port in Guangdong, validating the technical capabilities and efficiency of pilotless eVTOLs in cross-sea applications.

Hainan's 15th Five-Year Comprehensive Transportation Plan calls for the development of island-wide and cross-sea low-altitude route networks, as well as upgrades of general aviation airports and construction of low-altitude vertical takeoff and landing infrastructure. The Maniao General Aviation Airport in Lingao has been included among 36 major low-altitude infrastructure projects of Hainan's 15th Five-Year plan. Upon completion, the airport is expected to support point-to-point eVTOL flights between Lingao in Hainan and Xuwen in Guangdong, serving as the key base of an “aerial express corridor” across the inter-provincial Qiongzhou Strait.

A representative of CSCEC Sixth Engineering Bureau, stated, “As a strategic emerging industry and an important area of future development, the low-altitude economy is becoming an important driver of new quality productive forces and urban development. We will leverage its strengths in engineering construction, infrastructure investment and urban development to work with EHang, a leading eVTOL enterprise, on low-altitude infrastructure and application scenarios, supporting the standardized and high-quality development of the low-altitude economy in China.”

Zhao Wang, Chief Operating Officer of EHang, said, “With our pilotless human-carrying eVTOL aircraft that have met the technical and airworthiness requirements for commercial operations, infrastructure remains a critical enabler for scaling real-world applications. Our strategic partnership with CSCEC Sixth Engineering Bureau will bring together infrastructure development capabilities and EHang’s pilotless eVTOL technology to accelerate the build-out of AAM operational infrastructure and flight route network. Starting with the Project in Lingao, Hainan, EHang will work with CSCEC Sixth Engineering Bureau from infrastructure planning through operation launch. We look forward to applying this integrated approach to more cities and regions.”





(Image: EHang and CSCEC Sixth Engineering Bureau Sign Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement)





(Image: Conceptual Planning Rendering of the WingHub South Sea)

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading advanced air mobility (“AAM”) technology platform company, committed to making safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. The company develops and manufactures a diversified portfolio of pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft for a wide range of use cases, including aerial tourism, intra-city transport, intercity travel, logistics and emergency firefighting. Its flagship model, EH216-S, has obtained the world’s first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, and is now commercially operated under the country’s first Air Operator Certificates for human-carrying eVTOL services. Complementing this, EHang’s VT35 expands its reach into long-range and intercity scenarios, supporting the development of a multi-tiered low-altitude mobility network. By integrating advanced autonomous technologies with scalable operational infrastructure, EHang is redefining how people and goods move—across cities, regions, and natural barriers—shaping the future of air mobility. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

About CSCEC Sixth Engineering Bureau

China Construction Sixth Engineering Bureau Corp., Ltd. (“CSCEC Sixth Engineering Bureau”) is a core member of China State Construction Engineering Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 company. With registered capital of RMB6.278 billion, the company holds top-tier qualifications in building construction, municipal engineering and highway construction, and first-class qualifications in water conservancy, river and lake management and real estate development. Its core businesses include infrastructure, high-end building construction and real estate. The company provides integrated services covering planning, investment, design, construction, operations and technical consulting, with a focus on developing capabilities across the full project lifecycle.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: ir@ehang.com

Media Contact: pr@ehang.com

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