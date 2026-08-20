Futu Announces Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

HONG KONG, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Operational Highlights

Total number of funded account s 1 increased 33.6% year-over-year to 3,842,667 as of June 30, 2026.

increased 33.6% year-over-year to 3,842,667 as of June 30, 2026. Total number of brokerage account s 2 increased 26.6% year-over-year to 6,639,583 as of June 30, 2026.

increased 26.6% year-over-year to 6,639,583 as of June 30, 2026. Total number of users 3 increased 15.2% year-over-year to 31.3 million as of June 30, 2026.

increased 15.2% year-over-year to 31.3 million as of June 30, 2026. Total client assets increased 43.6% year-over-year to HK$1.40 trillion as of June 30, 2026.

increased 43.6% year-over-year to HK$1.40 trillion as of June 30, 2026. Daily average client assets were HK$1.39 trillion in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 55.6% from the same period in 2025.

were HK$1.39 trillion in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 55.6% from the same period in 2025. Total trading volume in the second quarter of 2026 increased by 78.8% year-over-year to HK$6.42 trillion, in which trading volume for U.S. stocks was HK$5.02 trillion, and trading volume for Hong Kong stocks was HK$1.17 trillion.

increased by 78.8% year-over-year to HK$6.42 trillion, in which trading volume for U.S. stocks was HK$5.02 trillion, and trading volume for Hong Kong stocks was HK$1.17 trillion. Margin financing and securities lending balance increased 85.1% year-over-year to HK$95.1 billion as of June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased 35.6% year-over-year to HK$7,200.2 million (US$918.2 million).

increased 35.6% year-over-year to HK$7,200.2 million (US$918.2 million). Total gross profit increased 33.9% year-over-year to HK$6,214.8 million (US$792.5 million).

increased 33.9% year-over-year to HK$6,214.8 million (US$792.5 million). Net income increased 41.6% year-over-year to HK$3,641.9 million (US$464.4 million).

increased 41.6% year-over-year to HK$3,641.9 million (US$464.4 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income⁴ increased 40.1% year-over-year to HK$3,725.1 million (US$475.0 million).

Mr. Leaf Hua Li, Futu’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “In the second quarter, we added 252 thousand net new funded accounts, bringing total funded accounts to 3.8 million, up 33.6% year-over-year. Growth in funded accounts this quarter was supported by continued momentum across our international markets, reinforcing the diversification of our client base. Malaysia led new funded account additions for the third consecutive quarter. Hong Kong and Singapore followed as key contributors, with new client cohorts in both markets demonstrating stronger initial monetization compared with prior periods, a signal of ongoing quality improvement in our more established markets.”

“Total client assets were HK$1.40 trillion as of quarter end, up 43.6% year-over-year and 14.5% quarter-over-quarter. The growth was mainly attributable to higher market valuation of clients’ stock holdings, and to a lesser extent, net asset inflow. Margin financing and securities lending balance rose 30.5% quarter-over-quarter to HK$95.1 billion, driven by an active Hong Kong IPO market, alongside upbeat sentiment that fueled higher utilization of leverage.”

“Total trading volume reached a record HK$6.42 trillion, up 78.8% year-over-year and 54.6% quarter-over-quarter, supported by a meaningful acceleration in U.S. stock trading activity. U.S. stock trading volume rose 67.2% sequentially to HK$5.02 trillion, driven by heightened client interest in semiconductor and other AI value chain names. Hong Kong stock trading volume grew 15.9% quarter-over-quarter to HK$1.17 trillion, reflecting client engagement in semiconductor, China internet, and newly listed AI names.”

“Total client assets in wealth management increased 10.4% year-over-year and 1.0% quarter-over-quarter to HK$180.2 billion, primarily supported by growth in equity fund holdings amid strong global equity market performance. In Hong Kong, we added new global equity mutual funds to our platform and expanded thematic investor engagement around frontier areas such as the space economy. In Singapore, we further broadened our fund shelf with new local equity strategies aligned with the country's capital markets development priorities.”

“As of quarter end, we cumulatively served 683 IPO distribution and IR clients, up 32.1% year-over-year. Against a robust Hong Kong IPO backdrop, we provided investment banking services to nearly 60% of new listings during the quarter, including those of Star Sports Medicine, Lightelligence, and Metis TechBio.”

“In recent months, we made meaningful progress across our global franchise. In June, Moomoo launched Prediction Markets in the U.S., broadening the ways our clients can engage with financial markets and real-world developments, driving active client participation. Futu Securities also received SFC approval to launch a virtual asset financing service through our proprietary trading platform PantherTrade, further expanding our product runway within Hong Kong's evolving virtual asset framework. In July, we obtained a Type A license from the Thailand Securities and Exchange Commission, positioning us to launch Moomoo Thailand and further extend our footprint across Southeast Asia. Together, these developments deepen the product breadth and expand the geographic reach of our platform for global investors.”

Mr. Arthur Yu Chen, Futu’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “As of June 30, 2026, we have repurchased approximately 3.8 million ADSs for an aggregate consideration of approximately US$418 million in open market transactions in accordance with the authorization under the current share repurchase program.”

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were HK$7,200.2 million (US$918.2 million), an increase of 35.6% from HK$5,310.9 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Brokerage commission and handling charge income was HK$3,360.6 million (US$428.5 million), an increase of 30.3% from the second quarter of 2025. This was mainly due to higher trading volume, partially offset by a decline in blended commission rate.

Interest income was HK$3,123.8 million (US$398.3 million), an increase of 36.5% from the second quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly driven by higher interest income from margin financing and bank deposit.

Other income was HK$715.8 million (US$91.3 million), an increase of 61.2% from the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to higher currency exchange income and IPO financing service income.

Costs

Total costs were HK$985.4 million (US$125.7 million), an increase of 46.9% compared to HK$670.9 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Brokerage commission and handling charge expenses were HK$247.5 million (US$31.6 million), an increase of 54.1% from the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher trading volume.

Interest expenses were HK$512.9 million (US$65.4 million), an increase of 35.8% from the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher expenses associated with our margin financing.

Processing and servicing costs were HK$225.0 million (US$28.7 million), an increase of 69.6% from the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to increasing cloud service fees in AI capabilities.

Gross Profit

Total gross profit was HK$6,214.8 million (US$792.5 million), an increase of 33.9% from HK$4,639.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Gross margin was 86.3%, as compared to 87.4% in the second quarter of 2025.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were HK$1,751.3 million (US$223.3 million), an increase of 35.1% from HK$1,296.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Research and development expenses were HK$501.0 million (US$63.9 million), an increase of 13.4% from the second quarter of 2025. This was primarily driven by increased investment in strategic initiatives.

Selling and marketing expenses were HK$657.1 million (US$83.8 million), an increase of 53.1% from HK$429.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. This was driven by the increase of new funded accounts.

General and administrative expenses were HK$593.1 million (US$75.6 million), an increase of 39.6% from the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel to support business development.

Income from Operations

Income from operations increased by 33.5% to HK$4,463.5 million (US$569.2 million) from HK$3,344.0 million in the second quarter of 2025. Operating margin declined to 62.0% from 63.0% in the second quarter of 2025.

Net Income

Net income increased by 41.6% to HK$3,641.9 million (US$464.4 million) from HK$2,572.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net income margin for the second quarter of 2026 increased to 50.6% from 48.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased by 40.1% to HK$3,725.1million (US$475.0 million) from the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the bottom of this press release.

Net Income per ADS

Basic net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was HK$26.32 (US$3.36), compared with HK$18.48 in the second quarter of 2025. Diluted net income per ADS was HK$26.08 (US$3.33), compared with HK$18.24 in the second quarter of 2025. Each ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Conference Call and Webcast

Futu's management will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please note that all participants will need to pre-register for the conference call, using the link

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIc3f2e0e4bf004756b6d281e81ca215dd

It will automatically lead to the registration page of "Futu Holdings Ltd First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call", where details for RSVP are needed.

Upon registering, all participants will be provided in confirmation emails with participant dial-in numbers and personal PINs to access the conference call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time using the conference access information.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.futuholdings.com/.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering fully digitalized financial services. Through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and Moomoo, the Company provides a full range of investment services, including trade execution and clearing, margin financing and securities lending, and wealth management. The Company has embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders. The Company also provides corporate services, including IPO distribution, investor relations and ESOP solution services.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP adjusted net income is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and is not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP adjusted net income. Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain HK dollars ("HK$") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from HK$ to US$ were made at the rate of HK$7.8420 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2026 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the HK$ or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or HK$, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from the management team of the Company, contain forward-looking statements. Futu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Futu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Futu's goal and strategies; Futu's expansion plans; Futu's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Futu's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its credit products; Futu's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with borrowers, institutional funding partners, merchandise suppliers and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Futu's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Futu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Futu Holdings Limited

ir@futuholdings.com

_________________



1 The number of funded accounts refers to the number of brokerage accounts with Futu that have a positive account balance. Multiple funded accounts by one client are counted as one funded account.

2 Multiple brokerage accounts by one client are counted as one brokerage account.

3 The number of users refers to the number of user accounts registered with Futu.

4 Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses.





FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31, As of June 30, 2025 2026 2026 HK$ HK$ US$ ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 10,465,888 18,380,950 2,343,911 Cash held on behalf of clients 113,398,356 135,824,565 17,320,143 Restricted cash 2,510 110,479 14,088 Term deposit - 202,212 25,786 Short-term investments 6,688,871 6,612,010 843,154 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 507,767 451,189 57,535 Loans and advances-current (net of allowance of HK$374,604 thousand and HK$1,212,916 thousand as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively) 64,607,370 91,875,630 11,715,842 Receivables: Clients 838,521 817,675 104,269 Brokers 18,459,373 22,416,500 2,858,518 Clearing organizations 5,522,472 6,455,474 823,192 Fund management companies and fund distributors 1,997,086 514,423 65,598 Interest 852,186 950,861 121,252 Amounts due from related parties 6,780 5,100 650 Prepaid assets 77,960 151,625 19,335 Other current assets 225,478 450,466 57,445 Total current assets 223,650,618 285,219,159 36,370,718 Operating lease right-of-use assets 569,939 698,407 89,060 Long-term investments 615,220 921,141 117,463 Loans and advances-non-current 139,668 67,002 8,544 Other non-current assets 3,461,431 5,701,904 727,096 Total non-current assets 4,786,258 7,388,454 942,163 Total assets 228,436,876 292,607,613 37,312,881





LIABILITIES Amounts due to related parties 67,143 130,170 16,599 Payables: Clients 125,249,957 145,416,920 18,543,345 Brokers 38,678,396 66,150,701 8,435,438 Clearing organizations 750,964 5,119,024 652,770 Fund management companies and fund distributors 1,277,467 165,342 21,084 Interest 62,527 103,922 13,252 Borrowings 12,143,237 15,735,475 2,006,564 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 4,743,096 11,844,449 1,510,386 Lease liabilities-current 200,089 211,910 27,022 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,527,129 7,842,828 1,000,105 Total current liabilities 187,700,005 252,720,741 32,226,565 Lease liabilities-non-current 393,843 527,530 67,272 Other non-current liabilities 21,906 154,873 19,749 Total non-current liabilities 415,749 682,403 87,021 Total liabilities 188,115,754 253,403,144 32,313,586 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Class A ordinary shares 73 61 8 Class B ordinary shares 27 27 3 Additional paid-in capital 19,158,175 14,096,984 1,797,626 Treasury Stock (5,199,257 ) (3,275,796 ) (417,725 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 51,503 426,150 54,342 Retained earnings 25,990,667 27,629,264 3,523,243 Total shareholders' equity 40,001,188 38,876,690 4,957,497 Non-controlling interests 319,934 327,779 41,798 Total equity 40,321,122 39,204,469 4,999,295 Totalliabilities andequity 228,436,876 292,607,613 37,312,881





FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVEINCOME



(In thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 HK$ HK$ US$ HK$ HK$ US$ Revenues Brokerage commission and handling charge income 2,578,602 3,360,646 428,545 4,888,822 6,002,080 765,376 Interest income 2,288,156 3,123,775 398,339 4,358,625 5,774,009 736,293 Other income 444,132 715,793 91,276 758,080 1,280,115 163,238 Total revenues 5,310,890 7,200,214 918,160 10,005,527 13,056,204 1,664,907 Costs Brokerage commission and handling charge expenses (160,597 ) (247,503 ) (31,561 ) (304,102 ) (411,977 ) (52,535 ) Interest expenses (377,629 ) (512,877 ) (65,401 ) (846,962 ) (927,564 ) (118,282 ) Processing and servicing costs (132,716 ) (225,033 ) (28,696 ) (268,831 ) (395,153 ) (50,389 ) Total costs (670,942 ) (985,413 ) (125,658 ) (1,419,895 ) (1,734,694 ) (221,206 ) Total gross profit 4,639,948 6,214,801 792,502 8,585,632 11,321,510 1,443,701 Operating expenses Research and development expenses (441,925 ) (501,021 ) (63,889 ) (827,904 ) (979,901 ) (124,955 ) Selling and marketing expenses (429,132 ) (657,127 ) (83,796 ) (888,334 ) (1,213,878 ) (154,792 ) General and administrative expenses (424,908 ) (593,112 ) (75,633 ) (840,153 ) (1,134,029 ) (144,610 ) Total operating expenses (1,295,965 ) (1,751,260 ) (223,318 ) (2,556,391 ) (3,327,808 ) (424,357 ) Income from operations 3,343,983 4,463,541 569,184 6,029,241 7,993,702 1,019,344 Others, net (168,114 ) (188,648 ) (24,056 ) (188,712 ) (2,322,072 ) (296,107 ) Income before income tax expense and share of (loss)/gain from equitymethod investments 3,175,869 4,274,893 545,128 5,840,529 5,671,630 723,237 Income tax expense (579,809 ) (698,375 ) (89,056 ) (1,070,768 ) (1,305,359 ) (166,457 ) Share of (loss)/gain from equity method investments (23,500 ) 65,338 8,332 (54,497 ) 106,570 13,590 Net income 2,572,560 3,641,856 464,404 4,715,264 4,472,841 570,370 Attributable to: Ordinary shareholders of the Company 2,574,209 3,646,775 465,031 4,719,532 4,497,325 573,492 Non-controlling interests (1,649 ) (4,919 ) (627 ) (4,268 ) (24,484 ) (3,122 ) 2,572,560 3,641,856 464,404 4,715,264 4,472,841 570,370





Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the

Company Basic 2.31 3.29 0.42 4.24 4.03 0.51 Diluted 2.28 3.26 0.42 4.19 3.99 0.51 Net income per ADS Basic 18.48 26.32 3.36 33.92 32.24 4.11 Diluted 18.24 26.08 3.33 33.52 31.92 4.07 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

net income per share Basic 1,114,047,038 1,109,913,839 1,109,913,839 1,113,738,611 1,115,651,677 1,115,651,677 Diluted 1,128,991,818 1,120,132,347 1,120,132,347 1,127,802,882 1,126,861,434 1,126,861,434 Net income 2,572,560 3,641,856 464,404 4,715,264 4,472,841 570,370 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax Changes in the fair value of financial assets - (3,233 ) (412 ) - (15,392 ) (1,963 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 327,589 125,697 16,029 392,804 386,179 49,245 Total comprehensive income 2,900,149 3,764,320 480,021 5,108,068 4,843,628 617,652 Attributable to: Ordinary shareholders of the Company 2,902,320 3,769,417 480,671 5,112,872 4,871,972 621,266 Non-controlling interests (2,171 ) (5,097 ) (650 ) (4,804 ) (28,344 ) (3,614 ) 2,900,149 3,764,320 480,021 5,108,068 4,843,628 617,652





FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED



UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS



(In thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 HK$ HK$ US$ HK$ HK$ US$ Net income 2,572,560 3,641,856 464,404 4,715,264 4,472,841 570,370 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 87,254 83,253 10,616 161,453 171,799 21,908 Adjusted net income 2,659,814 3,725,109 475,020 4,876,717 4,644,640 592,278

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no income tax effect.