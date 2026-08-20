MarketSphere Partners with Long Ridge Equity Partners to Accelerate Growth and Technology Innovation

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketSphere Unclaimed Property Specialists (“MarketSphere”), a leading provider of unclaimed property compliance solutions, today announced a significant growth investment from Long Ridge Equity Partners (“Long Ridge”), a growth equity firm with deep expertise in financial and business technology and services. MarketSphere will use the investment to accelerate product development, expand its sales and marketing capabilities, and continue investing in its people, platform, and client service.

Founded in 2002, MarketSphere helps enterprise and mid-market organizations manage unclaimed property compliance through a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services, including annual compliance reporting, advisory services and audit support, owner reunification, and corporate asset recovery. MarketSphere’s proprietary technology platform enables organizations to proactively manage the entire unclaimed property lifecycle. The platform reduces risk, improves efficiency, and supports audit readiness across all U.S. and Canadian reporting jurisdictions by combining direct system integration, automated compliance analysis, owner outreach, reporting workflows, and recovery identification.

Today, thousands of organizations across a diverse range of industries rely on MarketSphere to simplify their unclaimed property programs with solutions tailored to their unique needs.

“For more than two decades, we have built MarketSphere by helping clients solve complex unclaimed property challenges through a combination of deep expertise, purpose-built technology, and exceptional service,” said Jon D'Amato, CEO of MarketSphere. “We see a significant opportunity to build on that foundation by expanding our capabilities, accelerating product innovation, and becoming an even more valuable partner to our clients. Long Ridge understands our market, shares our ambition for the business, and brings the experience and resources to help us pursue that opportunity while preserving the client-first culture that has defined MarketSphere since inception.”

Unclaimed property has become an increasingly important operational and compliance priority for organizations across a broad range of industries. Companies must manage growing volumes of accounts, apply requirements that vary across all 50 states, adapt to new and evolving property types, and keep pace with ever-changing legislation and increased state enforcement. At the same time, many programs continue to rely on spreadsheets, disconnected systems, and labor-intensive processes that are difficult to manage at scale. MarketSphere combines specialized technology, regulatory expertise, and hands-on service to help clients modernize their programs, reduce compliance risk, and improve outcomes for both their organizations and property owners.

“MarketSphere has earned a leading position in the unclaimed property space through the breadth of its capabilities, the depth of its regulatory expertise, and the quality of the service it provides to clients,” said Kevin Bhatt, Managing Partner at Long Ridge. “The unclaimed property market is at an important inflection point as growing complexity and outdated manual workflows create an increasing need for modern, technology-enabled solutions. Jon and his team have built an exceptional foundation, and we are excited to support their vision for expanding MarketSphere’s capabilities and extending its leadership in the market.”

In conjunction with the investment, Kevin Bhatt and Devin Stearns of Long Ridge will join MarketSphere’s Board of Directors.

About MarketSphere Unclaimed Property Specialists

MarketSphere Consulting, LLC, founded in 2002 and doing business as MarketSphere Unclaimed Property Specialists, is a leading provider of unclaimed property compliance solutions. Leveraging specialized technology, deep industry expertise, and a collaborative approach, MarketSphere delivers tailored solutions for annual reporting, compliance, audit defense, voluntary disclosure agreements, owner reunification, and corporate asset recovery. Recognized nationwide for its unclaimed property knowledge, the firm helps clients maintain compliance, reduce penalties, recover assets, and focus on their core business operations. Through innovative solutions, MarketSphere remains committed to setting the standard for excellence in unclaimed property management. For more information, visit www.unclaimedpropertyspecialists.com.

About Long Ridge Equity Partners

Founded in 2007, Long Ridge Equity Partners is a private investment firm focused on the financial and business technology sectors. Leveraging deep sector knowledge and an extensive network of industry resources, Long Ridge serves as a value-added partner to high-growth businesses. Since its founding, Long Ridge has sponsored many successful growth companies in the financial and business technology sectors, providing founders and management teams with partnership, strategic resources, and capital to drive profitable expansion. Long Ridge manages over $1.7 billion of committed capital. For more information on Long Ridge Equity Partners, please visit www.long-ridge.com.