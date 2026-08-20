Tone Commander Secure SIP Phones Obtain Fresh JITC/STIG Certifications

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patton today announced that its Tone Commander® 4101, 7810, and new 7910 IP Phones have achieved Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) certification as voice-only Assured Services Session Initiation Protocol (AS-SIP) End Instruments (AEIs), meeting Department of Defense Unified Capabilities Requirements (UCR) for joint use.

Upside. Awarded June 11, 2026, the certification positions Patton and its customers advantageously as the DoD transitions from the legacy JITC and DoDIN Approved Products List (APL) framework toward DISA's Risk Management Executive (RME) Vendor STIG program.

Confirmed. The certification includes the new TC7910 platform and related models, validating interoperability with major DoD Unified Capabilities infrastructures and approved session-control platforms from NEC, REDCOM, Ribbon, and Unify.

“The transition from the traditional JITC/APL process to the DISA Vendor STIG model is creating significant questions for government agencies, system integrators, and procurement teams,” said Burton A. Patton, Patton’s Chief Revenue Officer. “By securing JITC certification before the transition and aligning our products with Vendor STIG security controls, Patton is helping agencies reduce risk.”

Validated. Certified capabilities include AS-SIP interoperability, IPv4/IPv6, TLS-secured signaling, SRTP-protected media, PKI authentication, Voice VLANs, and 802.1X network access control. JITC testing confirmed compliance with all applicable interoperability requirements, with no certification conditions remaining.

Security Alignment. Patton's certification package assessed the products against the Enterprise Voice, Video and Messaging Endpoint Security Requirements Guide (EVVM Endpoint SRG), with all applicable controls compliant and no open findings. Security highlights include FIPS-compliant cryptography, TLS 1.2/1.3, secure credential management, protected audit logging, SIEM integration, STIG-aligned baselines, and real-time audit event export.

Going Forward. As the centralized DoDIN APL process sunsets, cybersecurity validation is shifting toward Vendor STIGs, RMF authorization, UCR-CORE, and mission-specific requirements.

“Organizations are no longer simply checking whether a product appears on a centralized list,” added Robert Mohr, Head of Patton's Government Solutions Group. “They need partners who understand interoperability, cybersecurity controls, Vendor STIG requirements, and mission-specific challenges.”

Looking Ahead. Patton plans a future software release with enhanced cryptographic capabilities, expanded TLS security controls, and support for newer FIPS 140-3 validated cryptographic modules.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a315e5bf-d970-46c7-97df-03364cc183b2