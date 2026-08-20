Mary Josephs to Moderate a Panel at The 2026 NCEO Forum

Chicago, IL, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mary Josephs, Founder & CEO, Verit Advisors® will lead a session at the 2026 NCEO Forum, taking place August 26–28, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona. The session, titled “New ESOP Roadmap: Technical Checkpoints, Derailers, and Opportunities,” will be held Thursday, August 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. MST at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown.

The session will highlight the key checkpoints companies should consider as they navigate the ESOP roadmap. Mary and fellow presenter Stephen C. James, Founder/Trustee of SCJ Fiduciary Services & SCJ Trust Company, will invite companies to share their experience through each stage of the process, exploring both the technical considerations and strategic decisions that can shape a successful ESOP transaction.

Using live ESOP case studies from three Arizona companies that have implemented different ESOP strategies, the presenters will illustrate how a checkpoint-based approach can help business owners and leadership teams identify potential obstacles, evaluate whether an ESOP is the right fit, and capitalize on opportunities throughout the process. The highly interactive session will also give attendees ample opportunity to ask questions and apply the discussion to their own companies.

Participants will leave with a deeper understanding of the “what” and “why” behind the most important ESOP checkpoints, common issues that can derail an ESOP strategy, and opportunities related to transaction structure and plan design, tax and wealth planning, deal-team composition, communications, financing, and other critical considerations.

Mary founded Verit Advisors in 2009 and has decades of experience in corporate finance. She is a nationally recognized leader and has advised structured and closed hundreds of successful capital strategies for middle market companies. Mary is on the Advisory Board ESCA (Employee-Owned S Corporations of America). Mary is a director of Manson Construction, Performance Contracting, and Proponent, Inc. Mary was selected as one of the Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A by Mergers & Acquisition publication five straight years. Chicago Crain’s recognized Ms. Josephs as a Notable Entrepreneur in 2019 and Private Board Directors magazine named Mary a director to Watch in 2019.

About Verit Advisors®

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated middle market investment banking capabilities with a client centric focus, fluent in ESOPs, debt and equity capital markets, M&A, transaction opinions and valuation services, and board advisory services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as the Verit Team strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009 in Chicago after successful careers at LaSalle Bank, ABN/AMRO and Bank of America. Josephs and her team are considered to be the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.