USDGO Now Live on Kraken, Tightening the Link Between Dollar Markets and On-Chain Liquidity

HONG KONG, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSL Group (HKEX:863) (OSL), a global stablecoin payment and trading platform, today announced that the regulated enterprise stablecoin USDGO is now listed on Kraken with a USDGO/USD spot trading pair. This gives USDGO a dedicated USD-denominated trading venue on Kraken, operating through regulated and registered entities across multiple jurisdictions. Eligible Kraken users can now trade directly between US dollars and USDGO on the exchange.

Jason Liu, Head of Stablecoin at OSL Group, said, “Managing a bank-issued stablecoin should be as seamless as managing traditional fiat. By bringing direct USDGO/USD liquidity to Kraken, we're strengthening USDGO's distribution network across key markets, and deepening dollar liquidity for the market.”

One Step Instead of Several

Kraken already runs established fiat and digital-asset trading infrastructure. This listing connects that infrastructure directly to USDGO, allowing users to move straight from dollars into USDGO and back through Kraken's infrastructure. Direct USD liquidity also gives the market a clearer, more direct way to price USDGO, since buyers and sellers meet in the same pair rather than across several converted markets.

Fewer Steps Matter More at Institutional Scale

For institutional and professional traders, each extra conversion step adds cost, delay, and operational complexity to a trade. Removing one of those steps is a meaningful efficiency gain, particularly for participants moving large amounts of USDGO in and out of fiat. It also matters where that access happens. Kraken operates under regulatory licenses and registrations across multiple jurisdictions, and trading USDGO on a platform with that kind of regulatory footprint fits shapes how USDGO is issued in the first place.

USDGO is issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, N.A., the first federally chartered crypto bank in the United States. It is 1:1 backed by high-quality liquid assets, including U.S. Treasuries. Those issuance standards remain the same regardless of where USDGO trades, and listing on a venue that itself operates under multiple regulatory licenses and registrations is consistent with that same compliance-first approach.

Linking Fiat Liquidity to USDGO's Broader Ecosystem

The USDGO/USD pair creates a direct fiat trading route between USDGO and the U.S. Dollar, reducing reliance on intermediary stablecoin or crypto trading pairs. This provides institutional and professional participants with a more straightforward path to acquire, convert and manage USDGO liquidity.

This listing arrives as USDGO's footprint continues to grow. Since its public launch in February 2026, circulating supply has scaled to more than US$1 billion as of August 2026. A direct, regulated USD trading venue gives growing supply a more efficient market to trade in, and gives new institutional participants a more familiar way to enter it.

About USDGO

USDGO is a federally regulated and third-party audited U.S. dollar stablecoin purpose-built for the GENIUS era. It is 1:1 backed by high-quality liquid assets, including U.S. Treasuries. Anchorage Digital Bank is the issuer. OSL Group is the brand operator and distributor. With enterprise-grade services, USDGO aims to become a compliant liquidity and settlement tool connecting Web 3 industries and traditional finance with on-chain operations. It enables enterprises to orchestrate global capital through compliant payment rails, effective treasury management, and diverse digital assets access, and is dedicated to the long-term empowerment of the real economy. For more information, please visit USDGO's official website: www.usdgo.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@osl.com

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, invitation, recommendation, or inducement to buy, sell, subscribe for, or otherwise deal in any digital assets, securities, or financial products. It does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax, accounting, or other professional advice and should not be relied upon as such. The views, statements, and information contained herein do not necessarily reflect the official positions or commitments of OSL Group or any of its affiliates. Any descriptions of products, services, promotions, or programmes are for general reference only. Participation in any products, services, or promotions mentioned is subject to applicable terms, conditions, and regulatory requirements. This article may contain forward-looking statements or indicative information. Actual outcomes may differ materially, and OSL Group assumes no obligation to update such information.

This article provides information regarding the availability of USDGO on the Kraken platform for informational purposes only. OSL Group makes no representations, warranties, or assurances, express or implied, as to whether Kraken or its affiliates possess all required regulatory licenses, approvals, or registrations to offer their services in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this article constitutes an endorsement, solicitation, recommendation, or promotion of Kraken's services. Users are solely responsible for conducting their own due diligence and verifying the legal and regulatory status of any third-party service provider before utilizing their services.