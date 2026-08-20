NBA Champion Tristan Thompson Joins Dubai Basketball Front Office as Global Ambassador

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubai Basketball today announced the appointment of NBA Champion Tristan Thompson as Global Ambassador strengthening the franchise’s international position as it continues to build one of the most ambitious global basketball platforms.

In his capacity as Global Ambassador, Thompson will support Dubai Basketball as it grows its global visibility through strategic partnerships and fan engagement while enhancing basketball culture in the UAE and internationally. Working alongside the club’s leadership, he will help expand Dubai Basketball’s presence across international markets while supporting its long-term mission to position Dubai as a major destination for elite basketball.

Thompson brings more than a decade of NBA experience, including a key role on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 championship team. He has also been a long-time advocate of Dubai’s remarkable growth story and success, and joins a growing number of international sports stars drawn to the emirate by its global ambition, long-term vision and rapidly expanding sports ecosystem.

“Dubai has become a place where sport, business, culture, and opportunity are all moving at pace, at the same time,” said Tristan Thompson. “Dubai Basketball is building something that feels bigger than a team. There is a real opportunity to make Dubai a global basketball hub, connecting talent, fans, and opportunity across the Middle East, Europe, and beyond. I am excited to support the club’s journey and help build an environment where players want to come, stay, and compete at the highest level.”

Since its inception in 2023, Dubai Basketball has rapidly grown from a new franchise to one of the fastest-rising organizations in international basketball. The Club joined the EuroLeague in the 2025-26 season, becoming the first Gulf team to ever compete in the league. In its second season Dubai Basketball won the ABA League title, and has welcomed more than 100,000 fans, building a passionate and rapidly expanding fanbase as elite professional basketball establishes a new foothold in the region.

“Tristan brings championship pedigree, global credibility, and a clear understanding of what it takes to build a winning culture,” said Club President, Dejan Kamenjasevic,“His experience as both an elite athlete and an international sports figure will be a tremendous asset as we continue to elevate Dubai Basketball, grow our international presence, and build deeper connections with the global basketball community.”

Thompson’s appointment comes as Dubai Basketball continues to drive its global presence with a focus on basketball culture, strategic partnerships, media visibility, and fan growth. His role will also support the club’s broader positioning as a platform for basketball excellence, regional pride, and international opportunity.

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About Dubai Basketball

Dubai Basketball is a professional basketball club based in Dubai, UAE, created to bring elite international basketball to the region and establish Dubai as a major destination in the global basketball ecosystem. The club competes across leading European basketball competitions and is focused on building a sustainable basketball culture through elite talent, fan engagement, strategic partnerships, and long-term investment in the sport.

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