Duluth Holdings Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on September 3, 2026

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear, and accessories, today announced that it will report second quarter 2026 financial results before market on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 9:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

Links to access earnings information:

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high-quality, solution-based workwear, casual wear, and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers with an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at http://www.duluthtrading.com.

Investor Contacts:

Heena Agrawal

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Chris Steffes

Senior Director of FP&A