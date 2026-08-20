Shufti Launches Flagship Podcast Series Called ‘Built By Shufti’ Showcasing a Decade of Custom Innovation for 2,000+ Businesses

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shufti, a Glocal identity verification and compliance platform, has launched Built By Shufti, a three-episode podcast series exploring why identity verification cannot follow a single, universal approach.

Serving 2,000+ businesses across global markets, Shufti has built in-house verification technology to address different jurisdiction-specific requirements, identity documents, regulatory frameworks, risk profiles, and customer journeys.

From Gibraltar to Tokyo, and Dubai to Sydney, what businesses need from identity verification can change significantly depending on the industry, region, and purpose of verification.

Recorded live and in person, Built By Shufti offers a behind-the-scenes look at the thinking behind its identity verification. Hosted by Jiad Cheema alongside Daniela Marin, Senior Product Marketing Manager, the series brings together product and market perspectives to explore how regulatory requirements, industry nuances, and customer needs shape the way identity verification is built and adapted.

The first episode will premiere on August 20, followed by episodes on August 27 and September 3, 2026.

The series follows a simple framework: industry defines who is being verified, region defines where verification takes place, and use case defines what verification needs to achieve.

Episode 1 — “Every Industry” | August 20

The opening episode explores how verification requirements change from one industry to another.

A digital asset business may need to balance rapid onboarding with fraud and risk controls. A regulated financial institution may require verification to work within established compliance processes and infrastructure. An iGaming business may place greater emphasis on age, identity, and jurisdiction-specific eligibility requirements.

As a result, the same verification technology may need to support very different risk environments, regulatory obligations, and customer journeys. The episode shares how identity verification can be configured around those requirements rather than forcing every business into the same workflow.

“The businesses we work with have shaped the technology we build. More than 2,000 businesses have brought different regulatory requirements, identity documents, risk considerations, and customer journeys to Shufti, and each experience has added to what we've learned about building identity verification at scale. Built By Shufti brings those experiences into the conversation and explores what goes into building technology that can adapt to them,” said Shahid Hanif, CEO of Shufti .

Episode 2 — “Every Region” | August 27

Moving further, the second episode shifts the focus from who is being verified to where verification takes place.

Identity verification does not operate the same way in every region. Documents, scripts, naming conventions, regulatory requirements, sanctions obligations , address evidence, and fraud patterns can vary significantly between jurisdictions.

Shufti's document intelligence actively processes 10,000+ document types and supports verification across 240+ countries and territories and 150+ languages and scripts, reflecting the diverse identity ecosystems businesses encounter when operating across markets.

In addition, this allows businesses to support customers across markets without treating every identity or regulatory environment as the same.

Episode 3 — “Every Use Case” | September 3

From there, the final episode moves from who is being verified and where, to what the verification is intended to achieve.

Identity verification may begin when a customer signs up, but identity can need to be established or confirmed at different points in the customer lifecycle. The same underlying technology can support onboarding, authentication, eligibility checks, and ongoing monitoring , depending on the business, region, and purpose of the interaction.

Beyond onboarding, these use cases show how identity verification can become part of a connected customer lifecycle rather than a single event at sign-up.

At the same time, across all three episodes, another theme remains constant: effective verification combines automation with human judgment. Automated systems can process clear cases quickly and at scale, while human analysts can review cases requiring additional scrutiny.

The podcast premieres August 20, 2026, with a new episode released weekly through September 3, 2026.

Register Now To Join Built By Shufti

Explore what goes into building identity verification for a world that is not one-size-fits-all.

Register for Episode 1 : Every Industry | August 20

Register for Episode 2: Every Region | August 27

Register for Episode 3 : Every Use Case | September 3

Join the conversation and go behind the technology with Shufti.

About Shufti

Shufti is a Glocal identity verification and compliance platform helping businesses verify customers, manage risk, and meet regulatory requirements across the customer lifecycle. Serving 2,000+ businesses across banking, fintech, payments, insurance, and iGaming, Shufti combines global technology with regional and industry expertise to support identity verification across different markets and use cases. Recognised as a G2 IDV Leader, Shufti helps regulated businesses onboard users faster, prevent fraud , and meet global compliance requirements.