Octopus AIM VCT plc
Net Asset Value
Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 17 August 2026 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 39 pence per share.
The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.5 pence per share which will be paid on 28 August 2026 to those shareholders on the register on 7 August 2026.
For further information, please contact:
Ronan Goggin
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619