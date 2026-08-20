MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Consensus estimates and conference call Q2 2026

MT Højgaard Holding has published consensus estimates before the release of the Q2 2026 interim report on 27 August 2026. The consensus estimates can be found here:

https://mthh.dk/en/share-information/

On 27 August 2026 at 10.00 (CEST), MT Højgaard Holding will host a conference call at which the management will present the results and outlook before answering questions. Registration is not required.

The conference call will be conducted in English and can be heard live here or at www.mthh.dk , where the accompanying presentation will be available.

Participants should dial the numbers provided below and enter PIN 531691.

Denmark + 45 78768490 UK + 44 203-7696819 US + 1 646-787-0157



Additional information:

Phone +45 31 21 68 72.

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