Farmers gearing up for collection events in four regions this Fall for unwanted pesticides and old livestock/equine medications

ETOBICOKE, Ontario, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers in British Columbia’s Vancouver Island and Fraser Valley regions, Southern Saskatchewan, Quebec and Prince Edward Island are getting ready to participate this Fall in one of Cleanfarms’ longest running environmental stewardship initiatives: the Unwanted Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications (UPLM) collection program. This program is valued by growers across the country as a reliable way to manage unwanted and outdated agricultural products that are otherwise difficult to dispose of responsibly.

Operating on a rotating schedule year-over-year, the UPLM program helps Canadian farmers take care of their land and communities by accepting unwanted agricultural pesticides and obsolete livestock/equine medications for safe disposal at no cost for drop off. Crop growers, livestock producers, and horse owners use the program to keep their farms clean with peace of mind that their unwanted and outdated products are managed responsibly. The program is funded by Cleanfarms’ crop-protection industry members and the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI).

“CAHI members are proud to support this critical program, which gives farmers a safe and responsible way to dispose of unwanted or expired livestock medications. Our long-standing partnership with Cleanfarms reflects our members’ commitment to protecting animal health, keeping farms and communities safe, and supporting a strong and sustainable Canadian food system,” said Dr. Catherine Filejski, President and CEO of the Canadian Animal Health Institute.

Local agricultural retailers and community sites spread across multiple towns and rural areas within the participating regions volunteer to host a one-day blitz or multi-day collection events, welcoming farmers as they come to drop off their unwanted or expired products. Cleanfarms works with those retailers so that collection events are spread across multiple towns and rural areas within each participating region to better assist farmers.

“Around this time every year, farmers start asking us about upcoming UPLM collection dates and even help spread the word themselves: it’s that important to them,” says Shane Hedderson, Cleanfarms Executive Director. “In last year’s collections – which took place in different regions, we saw a 22% increase in return over the last time events were held in those regions, and we hope to see that momentum continue through 2026.”

The 2026 UPLM collection events (by order of start date):

Quebec, September 21 to October 8, 2026;

BC’s Vancouver Island and Fraser Valley regions, October 6 to October 16, 2026;

Southern Saskatchewan, October 26 to October 30, 2026; and

PEI, November 16 to November 27, 2026.





Consult our program webpage for specific collection event locations, dates and times in each region: cleanfarms.ca/materials/unwanted-pesticides-animal-meds

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural producer responsibility organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

Contact: Margot Beverley, Director, Communications, Cleanfarms

beverleym@cleanfarms.ca | (647) 557-1801

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b86242a0-7ced-4854-8d67-ca5a116c9a0f