Rehza Launches AI Platform Transforming the Home Builder and Homeowner Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rehza today announced the launch of its connected homeownership platform designed for residential home builders, new home buyers and existing homeowners, bringing the entire journey of building, owning and maintaining a home together in one digital platform.

For builders and their customers, Rehza creates a connected experience from the first buyer interaction through construction, closing and homeownership. Builders gain greater visibility and control while buyers stay connected to the progress and information surrounding their new home. Builders can manage communities and inventory, track construction milestones and costs, document changes, communicate with buyers and maintain critical project information within one platform.

Rehza is also designed for the millions of people who already own their homes. Existing homeowners can create a Rehza account for their property and begin building a permanent digital home record - organizing warranties, appliance information, documents, photos, maintenance records, repairs, renovations and other important details in one secure place. As the home changes over time, its Rehza record grows with it, creating an ongoing history of the property.

Rehza AI adds intelligent capabilities designed to help builders work more efficiently, engage buyers more consistently and reduce administrative demands. Buyers can receive fast, consistent answers about their home and construction journey, while AI-powered marketing tools help builders create branded social content, flyers, listing materials and digital campaigns. Intelligent document capabilities help teams locate information across contracts, plans, permits, warranties, invoices and other project records, while Rehza AI Smart Inbox can transform information into structured project data.

Rehza's connected experience continues through closing and into homeownership. When the home is delivered, the builder transfers the home's Rehza account to the homeowner, creating a seamless transition from the building journey to owning and maintaining the home.

The homeowner receives a centralized digital record containing important information about the home, including warranties, appliance information, documents, photos, maintenance records and other details collected during construction. Instead of important home information becoming scattered across emails, files and paperwork, homeowners have one place to access and manage it.

The Rehza account continues to evolve after closing. Homeowners can add and update information as they make renovations, improvements, repairs or other changes, creating an ongoing digital history of the property and preserving important information throughout the life of the home.

"We built Rehza around a simple idea: the relationship between a builder, a homeowner and the home shouldn't end at closing," said Abdul Subhani, CEO and Co-founder of Rehza. "By combining AI with a connected digital experience, we're giving builders better ways to work and giving homeowners something they've never really had: a record of their home that can continue to grow with them."

By connecting builder operations, intelligent capabilities and an evolving digital home record, Rehza brings together experiences that have traditionally been disconnected: building the home, experiencing the build and living in the home.

One Home, One Platform, Lifetime Value!

About Rehza

Rehza is an AI-powered, full-stack homeownership platform built to streamline the entire residential real estate lifecycle from purchase and construction to ownership and maintenance.

Rehza was founded on a simple belief: building and owning a home should feel transparent, organized, and empowering, not fragmented and uncertain.

Our mission is to create a secure, centralized digital hub that connects builders and homeowners in real time during construction, while also serving as a long-term home management platform after move-in.

For builders, Rehza brings efficiency, compliance readiness, and scalable systems that replace paper-based workflows with intelligent infrastructure.

For homeowners building a new home, Rehza provides clarity, access, and confidence from groundbreaking to final walkthrough.

For homeowners in existing homes, Rehza becomes a permanent digital home file, preserving warranties, appliance details, renovation records, service history, and critical documents in one secure location.

Learn more at: https://www.rehza.com

Media Contact:

Hailey Hunter

media@rehza.com