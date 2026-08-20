Knock Expands to Texas, Giving Homeowners More Buying Power and Freedom to Move

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knock, a real estate technology company bringing greater clarity, convenience and certainty to the journey between homes, today announced the expansion of its Knock Bridge Loan™ to Texas. The expansion gives qualifying Texas homeowners a way to put the equity in their current home to work toward their next home, increasing their purchasing power and giving them greater freedom to make a move on their terms.

Texas is one of the country's largest housing markets, with millions of homeowners holding significant equity in their homes. The state also has some of the nation's strongest constitutional protections around home equity, including requirements that generally limit the debt secured by a homestead. While these protections help preserve homeowners' equity, they can also make accessing that equity more challenging when they are ready to move.

The Knock Bridge Loan gives qualifying homeowners another way to put that equity to work when purchasing their next home. Unlike traditional bridge loans that are treated as debt and counted against a buyer’s debt-to-income ratio, the Knock Bridge Loan eliminates the old home from the equation, allowing consumers to qualify for a larger mortgage and make a non-contingent offer on their next home.

“Many Texas homeowners have seen the equity in their homes increase significantly and we’re excited to give them a way to put that equity to work when they’re ready for their next move,” said Knock Co-Founder and CEO Sean Black. “The Knock Bridge Loan gives homeowners the ability to buy before they sell, making their offers more competitive while giving them the flexibility to move on their own timeline. For lenders and real estate professionals, it creates a better way to serve clients who might otherwise be stuck waiting to sell before they can buy.”

The Knock Bridge Loan is designed to benefit everyone involved in a home transaction:

For homeowners, the Knock Bridge Loan provides access to equity in their current home that can be used toward a down payment, paying down debt, preparing the home for sale and up to six months of mortgage payments on the existing home. By removing the old mortgage from the new mortgage calculation, qualified homeowners can potentially qualify for a larger mortgage and increase their purchasing power.

For loan officers and lenders, Knock can help unlock borrowers who may have substantial equity but are constrained by the mortgage they currently carry. By removing the departing mortgage from the new mortgage qualification calculation, the Knock Bridge Loan can help qualified borrowers qualify for more homes while allowing lenders to serve them with their next mortgage.

For real estate professionals, the Bridge Loan helps make clients more competitive by allowing them to make an offer without a contingency to sell their current home. Buyers can purchase and move into their next home before listing their existing property, giving them more time to prepare the home for sale and maximize its value.

Texas is the latest expansion for Knock, which is now available through its relationships with thousands of lenders and agents in 32 states and the District of Columbia. Earlier this year, Knock expanded its footprint to Delaware, South Dakota, Louisiana, Iowa and Wyoming, as well as additional high-cost counties in Colorado, Maryland, New Jersey and Tennessee.

About Knock

Knock is transforming the way people buy and sell homes with the first-of-its-kind Knock Bridge Loan™—a smarter solution that empowers homeowners to purchase their next home before selling their current one. Knock partners with lenders and agents to provide clients with access to the equity tied up in their current home, enabling them to make stronger, non-contingent offers, move on their own timeline, and avoid the stress of coordinating two transactions. These funds can be used toward their existing mortgage, a down payment on a new home, home repairs, debt payoff, and more, all backed by Knock’s guaranteed purchase offer, giving homeowners peace of mind that their home will sell. For more information visit Knock.com .

Media contact: Janice McDill, janice@jmcdillcommunications.com