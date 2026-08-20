Ducommun Incorporated to Host Investor Day on September 17, 2026 – Registration Now Open

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that registration is now open for its Investor Day on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

The event will feature presentations from Ducommun’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, Stephen G. Oswald, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Suman Mookerji, senior vice president of Electronics & Structural Systems, Jerry Redondo, and vice president of Engineered Products, Clay Bringhurst. Oswald commented, “I am thrilled for our meeting on September 17th, when we can provide an update on all our progress regarding VISION 2027 to Ducommun shareholders. We are also planning to unveil the new 5-year road map, VISION 2032 at that time and I am looking forward to sharing those exciting plans with everyone.” The new VISION 2032 Strategy will include key focus areas for growth, investment, and capital allocation strategies that are intended to strengthen Ducommun and add shareholder value over the years ahead.

The event will be held in New York and streamed live, starting at 9 am EDT and running through 11am EDT. Registration is required for the live webcast and available at this link. In person attendance seating is limited and by invitation only. The presentation materials will be posted to the Ducommun Investor Relations website promptly following the event and the video recording of the session will also be made available online within 24 hours of the meeting.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products, aftermarket and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and space markets and aspires to contribute to the advancement of those industries. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas — Electronic Systems and Structural Systems — to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms and mission-critical military and space programs. For more information, visit Ducommun.com

CONTACTS:

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665