The WSOP Super Circuit arrives in Canada: More than $14 million in guaranteed prize money in Montreal

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada is gearing up to host a historic event for poker in our country. From August 26 to September 12, 2026, the WSOP Super Circuit Canada will make its debut here at Playground in Kahnawake, located just 20 minutes south of Montreal.

Organized by the prestigious World Series of Poker (WSOP) and produced by GGPoker, this first Canadian stop of the WSOP Super Circuit will bring together professional and amateur players from across the country and around the world for a series of live poker tournaments of international calibre.

“We are proud to produce the first WSOP Super Circuit in Canada and very pleased that this event will take place in Montreal. Quebecers are internationally recognized for hosting major, high-quality tournaments, and we are confident that this event will be a tremendous success.” — Sarne Lightman, General Manager, GGPoker

With more than $14 million in guaranteed prize money, 18 championship events, 18 prestigious WSOP Circuit Gold Rings up for grabs, and a Main Event featuring a $10 million guarantee, this major tournament series is poised to become one of the biggest poker events ever held in Canada. WSOP Circuit Gold Rings are among the most coveted honours on the circuit and become a prestigious addition to the résumés of the players who win them.

Montreal takes the international poker stage

The arrival of the WSOP Super Circuit in Canada marks an important milestone for Canada and Montreal, which will welcome players from across the country as well as a large number of international players.

The WSOP Super Circuit has only one edition on the global stage. It took place in Cyprus in October of last year.

This first Canadian edition will put Montreal at the heart of the WSOP Super Circuit’s international schedule.

About the World Series of Poker

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) is one of the most recognized brands in professional poker worldwide. The WSOP Super Circuit features major events with substantial prize pools, prestigious Circuit Gold Rings and opportunities to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, depending on the event and applicable eligibility criteria.

The WSOP is powered by GGPoker, a leading online poker community that enables players from around the world to participate in official WSOP events and satellite tournaments providing access to some of the most prestigious events in international poker.

Information and registration:

https://www.playground.ca/poker/tournaments/wsop-super-circuit-canada-2026

Media Relations: Felipe Del Pozo

JPM Marketing Solutions Inc.

514-616-4713

felipe@marketingjpm.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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