Aurora Mobile Limited Announces Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JG), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB101.2 million (US$14.9 million), an increase of 13% year-over-year.

were RMB101.2 million (US$14.9 million), an increase of 13% year-over-year. Cost of revenues was RMB32.0 million (US$4.7 million), an increase of 6% year-over-year.

was RMB32.0 million (US$4.7 million), an increase of 6% year-over-year. Gross profit was RMB69.2 million (US$10.2 million), an increase of 16% year-over-year.

was RMB69.2 million (US$10.2 million), an increase of 16% year-over-year. Total operating expenses were RMB67.6 million (US$10.0 million), an increase of 11% year-over-year.

were RMB67.6 million (US$10.0 million), an increase of 11% year-over-year. Net income was RMB2.1 million (US$0.3 million), compared with RMB0.5 million in the same quarter last year.

was RMB2.1 million (US$0.3 million), compared with RMB0.5 million in the same quarter last year. Net income attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders was RMB1.9 million (US$0.3 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB21 thousand in the same quarter last year.

was RMB1.9 million (US$0.3 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB21 thousand in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB2.4 million (US$0.4 million), compared with RMB0.8 million in the same quarter last year.

was RMB2.4 million (US$0.4 million), compared with RMB0.8 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB3.8 million (US$0.6 million), compared with RMB1.2 million in the same quarter last year.



Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “We delivered great second quarter results. Our achievements for the quarter are as follows:

For the third time in our history, we recorded SAAS business revenue in excess of RMB100 million in a single quarter.

Developer Service Revenue recorded its highest quarterly revenue in history, at approximately RMB79.9 million.

Our global flagship product, EngageLab, had its best quarter yet. EngageLab’s Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) as of June 2026 reached a record high of US$14.6 million, representing 170% year-over-year growth.

Gross profit grew by 16% year-over-year. Gross margin improved by 197 basis points year-over-year.

This quarter, we delivered our fifth consecutive quarter of US GAAP net profit.

Net Dollar Retention Rate (“NDR”) for Core Developer Subscription Services stood strongly at 106%, a historic high.

Last but not least, operationally, we generated net cash inflow of RMB23.3 million this quarter.”





Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Mobile, added, “The momentum we built in the second quarter of 2026 was truly phenomenal. The quarterly operational and financial results we are releasing today reflect considerable strength across our business. We will continue to execute against our established strategic priorities. As we deliver on our execution roadmap, we are confident these operational wins will translate into sustained improvements in our financial statements.”

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB101.2 million (US$14.9 million), an increase of 13% from RMB89.9 million in the same quarter of last year, attributable to a 24% increase in revenue from Developer Services and partially offset by a 16% decrease in revenue from Vertical Applications.

Cost of revenues was RMB32.0 million (US$4.7 million), an increase of 6% from RMB30.2 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was mainly due to a RMB5.9 million increase in direct costs related to overseas business including One-Time Password (“OTP”), WhatsApp push and GPTBots.ai. The impact is partially offset by a RMB1.4 million decrease in media cost and a RMB2.5 million decrease in message channel costs.

Gross profit was RMB69.2 million (US$10.2 million), an increase of 16% from RMB59.6 million in the same quarter of last year.

Total operating expenses were RMB67.6 million (US$10.0 million), an increase of 11% from RMB60.8 million in the same quarter of last year.

Research and development expenses were RMB29.3 million (US$4.3 million), an increase of 13% from RMB26.0 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB1.4 million increase in personnel costs and a RMB1.3 million increase in technical service expense.

were RMB29.3 million (US$4.3 million), an increase of 13% from RMB26.0 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB1.4 million increase in personnel costs and a RMB1.3 million increase in technical service expense. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB28.3 million (US$4.2 million), an increase of 25% from RMB22.7 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB5.7 million increase in personnel costs.

were RMB28.3 million (US$4.2 million), an increase of 25% from RMB22.7 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB5.7 million increase in personnel costs. General and administrative expenses were RMB10.0 million (US$1.5 million), a decrease of 18% from RMB12.2 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB1.5 million decrease in bad debt provision and a RMB0.7 million decrease in loss on disposal of property and equipment.



Income from operations was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a loss from operations of RMB0.9 million in the same quarter of last year.

Net income was RMB2.1 million (US$0.3 million), compared with RMB0.5 million in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB2.4 million (US$0.4 million), compared with RMB0.8 million in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB3.8 million (US$0.6 million), compared with RMB1.2 million for the same quarter of last year.

The cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment were RMB166.8 million (US$24.6 million) as of June 30, 2026, compared with RMB173.4 million as of December 31, 2025.

Update on Share Repurchase

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased a total of 485,173 ADSs, of which 43,808 ADSs, or around US$252.2 thousand were repurchased during the second quarter in 2026. ADS refers to American Depositary Shares, each 3 ADS representing 40 Class A common shares.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 20, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIecf8a1d878f04ef4b77c4bbb85510978

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora Mobile’s website at https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income/(loss) excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expenses/(benefits) and share-based compensation.

The Company believes that adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in income/(loss) from operations and net income/(loss).

The Company believes that adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Net Dollar Retention Rate

Net Dollar Retention Rate is calculated for a trailing 12-month period by first identifying all Developer Subscription customers (excluding private cloud business) in the prior 12-month period, and then calculating the quotient from dividing the revenue generated from such customers in the trailing 12-month period by the revenue generated from the same group of customers in the prior 12-month period.

Annual Recurring Revenue

We define Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) as the annualized revenue run rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. We calculate ARR by taking the monthly recurring revenue (“MRR”) and multiplying it by 12. MRR is defined as the recurring revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all customers for the relevant month.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@aurora-mobile.com

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

Footnote:

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.7851 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of June 30, 2026.





AURORA MOBILE LIMITED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues 89,860 93,284 101,226 14,919 178,821 194,510 28,667 Cost of revenues (30,215 ) (27,007 ) (32,039 ) (4,722 ) (60,332 ) (59,046 ) (8,702 ) Gross profit 59,645 66,277 69,187 10,197 118,489 135,464 19,965 Operating expenses Research and development (25,958 ) (28,713 ) (29,274 ) (4,314 ) (50,565 ) (57,987 ) (8,546 ) Sales and marketing (22,651 ) (25,895 ) (28,309 ) (4,172 ) (45,954 ) (54,204 ) (7,989 ) General and administrative (12,190 ) (11,498 ) (10,003 ) (1,474 ) (24,866 ) (21,501 ) (3,169 ) Total operating expenses (60,799 ) (66,106 ) (67,586 ) (9,960 ) (121,385 ) (133,692 ) (19,704 ) Other operating income 210 305 17 3 407 322 47 (Loss)/Income from operations (944 ) 476 1,618 240 (2,489 ) 2,094 308 Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net 143 (502 ) (995 ) (147 ) 181 (1,497 ) (221 ) Interest income 314 676 488 72 550 1,164 172 Interest expenses (6 ) (6 ) (14 ) (2 ) (45 ) (20 ) (3 ) Other income 34 459 549 81 34 1,008 149 Gains from fair value change 73 44 519 76 111 563 83 (Loss)/Income before income taxes (386 ) 1,147 2,165 320 (1,658 ) 3,312 488 Income tax benefits/(expenses) 882 49 (111 ) (16 ) 546 (62 ) (9 ) Net income/(loss) 496 1,196 2,054 304 (1,112 ) 3,250 479 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 517 177 136 20 1,461 313 46 Net (loss)/income attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders (21 ) 1,019 1,918 284 (2,573 ) 2,937 433 Net (loss)/income per share, for Class A and Class B common shares: Class A and B Common Shares - basic (0.00 ) 0.01 0.02 0.00 (0.03 ) 0.04 0.01 Class A and B Common Shares - diluted (0.00 ) 0.01 0.02 0.00 (0.03 ) 0.04 0.01 Shares used in net (loss)/income per share computation: Class A Common Shares - basic 63,394,534 62,620,381 62,237,640 62,237,640 63,325,008 62,427,953 62,427,953 Class B Common Shares - basic 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 Class A Common Shares - diluted 63,394,534 66,868,866 66,635,022 66,635,022 63,325,008 66,405,620 66,405,620 Class B Common Shares - diluted 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 Other comprehensive (loss)/income Foreign currency translation adjustments (188 ) (1,615 ) 85 13 (270 ) (1,530 ) (225 ) Total other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax (188 ) (1,615 ) 85 13 (270 ) (1,530 ) (225 ) Total comprehensive income/(loss) 308 (419 ) 2,139 317 (1,382 ) 1,720 254 Less: comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 517 177 165 24 1,461 342 50 Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders (209 ) (596 ) 1,974 293 (2,843 ) 1,378 204







AURORA MOBILE LIMITED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) As of December 31, 2025 June 30, 2026 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 167,955 152,139 22,423 Restricted cash 384 4,563 673 Derivative asset - 80 12 Short-term investments 5,090 10,062 1,483 Accounts receivable 43,228 39,026 5,752 Prepayments and other current assets 15,306 16,086 2,369 Total current assets 231,963 221,956 32,712 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 112,609 111,383 16,416 Property and equipment, net 2,798 4,591 677 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,873 13,170 1,941 Intangible assets, net 9,966 7,822 1,153 Goodwill 37,785 37,785 5,569 Digital assets - 570 84 Deferred tax assets 6 14 2 Other non-current assets 6,165 6,233 918 Total non-current assets 184,202 181,568 26,760 Total assets 416,165 403,524 59,472 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term loan - 5,000 737 Accounts payable 39,404 35,445 5,224 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 178,650 181,853 26,802 Operating lease liabilities 3,982 3,734 550 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 80,939 78,552 11,577 Total current liabilities 302,975 304,584 44,890 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities 11,432 9,800 1,444 Deferred tax liabilities 1,883 1,579 233 Other non-current liabilities 450 450 66 Total non-current liabilities 13,765 11,829 1,743 Total liabilities 316,740 316,413 46,633 Shareholders’ equity: Common shares 51 51 8 Treasury shares (6,430 ) (9,852 ) (1,452 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,049,029 1,043,379 153,775 Accumulated deficit (995,292 ) (992,355 ) (146,255 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,440 16,881 2,488 Total Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders’ equity 65,798 58,104 8,564 Noncontrolling interests 33,627 29,007 4,275 Total shareholders’ equity 99,425 87,111 12,839 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 416,165 403,524 59,472







AURORA MOBILE LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted Net Income/(Loss): Net income/(loss) 496 1,196 2,054 304 (1,112 ) 3,250 479 Add: Share-based compensation 287 429 349 51 694 778 115 Adjusted net income/(loss) 783 1,625 2,403 355 (418 ) 4,028 594 Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income/(loss) 496 1,196 2,054 304 (1,112 ) 3,250 479 Add: Income tax (benefits)/expenses (882 ) (49 ) 111 16 (546 ) 62 9 Interest expenses 6 6 14 2 45 20 3 Depreciation of property and equipment 232 219 242 36 498 461 68 Amortization of intangible assets 1,048 1,071 1,054 155 2,067 2,125 313 EBITDA 900 2,443 3,475 513 952 5,918 872 Add: Share-based compensation 287 429 349 51 694 778 115 Adjusted EBITDA 1,187 2,872 3,824 564 1,646 6,696 987







AURORA MOBILE LIMITED UNAUDITED SAAS BUSINESSES REVENUE (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Developer Services 64,407 71,629 79,886 11,774 126,729 151,515 22,330 Subscription 53,659 64,894 70,697 10,420 107,126 135,591 19,983 Value-Added Services 10,748 6,735 9,189 1,354 19,603 15,924 2,347 Vertical Applications 25,453 21,655 21,340 3,145 52,092 42,995 6,337 Total Revenue 89,860 93,284 101,226 14,919 178,821 194,510 28,667 Gross Profits 59,645 66,277 69,187 10,197 118,489 135,464 19,965 Gross Margin 66.4 % 71.0 % 68.3 % 68.3 % 66.3 % 69.6 % 69.6 %



