Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Q2 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2026 Results Scheduled for Today at 8:00 a.m. ET

 | Source: Onfolio Holdings Inc. Onfolio Holdings Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) (“Onfolio” or the “Company”), an owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses, announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Recent Corporate Highlights

  • Effected a 1-for-50 reverse stock split, effective August 10, 2026, intended to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).
  • Retired the entire $6 million principal under the Company's senior secured convertible note subsequent to quarter-end, reducing debt burden, strengthening balance-sheet, and increasing stockholders' equity toward compliance with Nasdaq's $2.5 million minimum stockholders' equity requirement under Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $1.50M vs. $3.15M in Q2 2025
  • Gross profit decreased 62% to $0.73M, or 49% of revenue, vs. $1.94M, or 62% of revenue, in Q2 2025
  • Total operating expenses decreased 31% to $1.70M vs. $2.44M in Q2 2025, primarily reflecting lower selling, general and administrative expenses, including reduced advertising and marketing spend and lower amortization expense, partially offset by higher professional fees related to the Company's financing activities and Nasdaq compliance matters
  • Net loss was $1.65M (including a $0.28M non-cash loss on change in fair value of digital assets and $0.18M in non-cash amortization and stock-based compensation expense) vs. $0.53M in Q2 2025
  • Cash operating loss (excluding non-cash items) was $0.86M vs. $0.25M in Q2 2025
  • EBITDA As Defined was $(0.78M) vs. $(0.15M) in Q2 2025
  • Cash at 6/30/26 was $0.25M vs. $2.18M at 12/31/25

“While our portfolio continued to navigate headwinds in the second quarter, we continued to make notable progress positioning Onfolio for long-term value creation,” commented Onfolio CEO Dominic Wells. “Revenue declined primarily due to a slowdown in new sales at our Eastern Standard subsidiary and continued reduced advertising spend at Proofread Anywhere, and our gross margin came down as our revenue mix shifted further toward our lower-margin B2B services business. However, RevenueZen’s results improved significantly after Eastern Standard took over management of its fulfilment, which shows our AgencyCo playbook can work, but overall portfolio performance is not yet where we need it to be, and we’re being direct about that.

“Outside the portfolio, we made real progress on the issues that matter most to shareholders right now. We terminated our letter of intent with Paramount Helium in July, and we’ve refocused fully on our core strategy of acquiring and operating profitable online businesses. We also took direct action on our two Nasdaq listing deficiencies: 1) our senior secured noteholder has converted all of its outstanding principal into equity since quarter-end, which strengthens our stockholders’ equity position, and 2) on August 10, 2026, we completed a 1-for-50 reverse stock split intended to bring our share price back above the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement.

“We’re also continuing our work to reduce parent company overhead and get portfolio cash flowing back up to the parent, which remains the core lever for reaching profitability. This playbook, consolidating overhead, rebuilding processes with AI, and focusing our teams on revenue-generating work, is what we continue to deploy across the portfolio.

“Overall, our focus for the remainder of the year is unchanged: control parent company costs, get portfolio cash flowing again, and close acquisitions that are accretive from day one. We believe the path ahead is our best opportunity to maximize value for shareholders, and we look forward to keeping you updated on our progress,” concluded Wells.

Recent Business and Operational Highlights

  • Onfolio Labs – SharePulse and Parlance: Launched two AI-powered products, SharePulse (an investor relations analytics platform) and Parlance (a managed AI communications service for public companies), representing a new asset-light, recurring-revenue software line alongside the Company's acquisition portfolio. Full report: https://onfolio.com/onfolio-labs-sharepulse-parlance/  
  • What Happened With Onfolio's Helium Deal: Provided shareholders a full account of the evaluation and termination of the Company's binding letter of intent with Paramount Helium LLC, and outlined the Company's near-term priorities, including Nasdaq compliance, balance sheet strength, and portfolio cash flow. Full report: https://onfolio.com/what-happened-with-onfolios-helium-deal/
  • Digital Asset Holdings: Approximately $1.33M in digital assets as of June 30, 2026, consisting of 5.32 BTC, 322.33 ETH (288.06 staked), and 6,971.79 SOL (all staked), with the ETH and SOL holdings actively staked to generate yield.

For more detailed information regarding Onfolio’s financial results, please see the Company’s Form 10-Q and other SEC filings at investors.onfolio.com/filings.

Conference Call
Onfolio will hold a conference call on August 20, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time
Webcast Link: Here
Dial-In Link: Here
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-704-4453
International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0920
Conference ID: 13761326

Please call one of the conference telephone numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the start time, and an operator will register your name and organization. Alternatively, you can connect instantly to the event via the webcast link or dial-in link above.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains the non-GAAP financial measure EBITDA. The Company defines EBITDA as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, plus change in fair value of digital assets, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and change in fair value of derivative liabilities, stock-based compensation and impairments. Neither EBITDA nor EBITDA As Defined is a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP.

The Company presents EBITDA because management uses this measure to evaluate the Company's operating performance, and believes it is helpful to investors as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. EBITDA as defined by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to potential differences in the method of calculation.

A reconciliation of EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of EBITDA to those GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) is an owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses. The Company acquires and operates profitable online businesses across diverse verticals, including marketing, education, and e-commerce, with a focus on sustainable cash flow and long-term value creation. Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “explores,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continues,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1A “Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company’s control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact

investors@onfolio.com

 
Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
 
 June 30 December 31
  2026   2025 
    
Assets   
    
Current Assets:   
Cash$250,733  $2,175,223 
Accounts receivable, net 403,907   476,578 
Inventory 28,112   44,800 
Prepaids and other current assets 153,260   227,224 
Deferred offering costs 30,000   - 
Total Current Assets 866,012   2,923,825 
    
Intangible assets 1,320,044   1,683,798 
Goodwill 4,203,145   4,203,145 
Investment in digital assets 1,332,958   2,263,471 
Fixed Assets 2,568   3,423 
Due from related party 6,292   95,189 
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method 59,000   188,007 
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method 2,098   - 
Other assets -   - 
    
Total Assets$7,792,117  $11,360,858 
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity   
    
Current Liabilities:   
Accounts payable and other current liabilities$1,224,349  $1,066,702 
Dividends payable 122,934   121,789 
Notes payable, current 522,853   487,658 
Notes Payable - Related Party, current 1,273,809   1,153,080 
Contingent consideration 72,370   164,382 
Derivative liability 5,633,342   3,463,727 
Convertible notes, net of discount 548,968   - 
Deferred revenue 204,167   497,113 
Total Current Liabilities 9,602,792   6,954,451 
    
Notes payable -   - 
Notes payable - related parties 4,465   224,965 
Convertible notes, net of discount -   276,273 
Due to joint ventures - long term -   - 
Total Liabilities 9,607,257   7,455,689 
    
Commitments and Contingencies   
    
Stockholders' Equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized   
Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 169,460 and 134,460 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024 169   169 
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,127,395 and 5,107,395 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023 150   5,864 
Additional paid-in capital 26,252,158   24,524,989 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 92,546   91,110 
Accumulated deficit (29,456,766)  (22,141,797)
Total Onfolio Inc. stockholders equity (3,111,743)  2,480,335 
Non-Controlling Interests 1,296,603   1,424,834 
Total Stockholders' Equity (1,815,140)  3,905,169 
    
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$7,792,117  $11,360,858 
    
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements


 
Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
         
  For the Three Months Ended Jun 30, For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,
   2026   2025   2026   2025 
         
         
Revenue, services $1,218,962  $2,062,603  $2,778,700  $3,859,198 
Revenue, product sales  278,593   1,085,606   585,720   2,100,954 
Total Revenue  1,497,555   3,148,209   3,364,420   5,960,152 
         
Cost of revenue, services  731,179   1,074,065   1,635,548   2,086,349 
Cost of revenue, product sales  34,373   135,867   78,734   228,406 
Total cost of revenue  765,552   1,209,932   1,714,282   2,314,755 
         
Gross profit  732,003   1,938,277   1,650,138   3,645,397 
         
Operating expenses        
Selling, general and administrative  1,142,648   2,066,796   2,463,434   4,288,142 
Professional fees  554,863   345,741   985,567   583,646 
Acquisition costs  -   32,263   -   65,673 
Impairement of goodwill and intangible assets  -   -   -   - 
Total operating expenses  1,697,511   2,444,800   3,449,001   4,937,461 
         
Loss from operations  (965,508)  (506,523)  (1,798,863)  (1,292,064)
         
Other income (expense)        
Equity method income (loss)  -   (142)  2,098   767 
Dividend income  3,300   7,671   5,523   9,921 
Interest income (expense), net  (408,196)  (72,602)  (1,381,946)  (173,322)
Other income  10,190   20,746   13,797   25,729 
Gain on change in fair value of digital assets  (280,685)  -   (954,842)  - 
Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration (13,435)  16,539   (20,107)  70,712 
Change in fair value of derivative liability  (2,948,217)  -   (3,019,609)  - 
Loss on investments    -   (129,007)  - 
Gain on sale of business  -   -   107,794   - 
Total other income  (3,637,043)  (27,788)  (5,376,299)  (66,193)
         
Loss before income taxes  (4,602,551)  (534,311)  (7,175,162)  (1,358,257)
         
Income tax (provision) benefit  -   (128)  -   17,390 
         
Net loss  (4,602,551)  (534,439)  (7,175,162)  (1,340,867)
         
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 62,856   (35,165)  114,348   (23,124)
Net loss attributable to Onfolio Holdings Inc.  (4,539,695)  (569,604)  (7,060,814)  (1,363,991)
         
Preferred Dividends  (127,095)  (95,930)  (254,155)  (199,851)
Net loss to common shareholders $(4,666,790) $(665,534) $(7,314,969) $(1,563,842)
         
Net loss per common shareholder        
Basic and diluted $(35.57) $(6.49) $(58.86) $(15.25)
         
Weighted average shares outstanding        
Basic and diluted  131,207   102,548   124,274   102,548 
         
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
         
         
       -   
         
CTA      1,436   (7481) 
Comprehensinve loss     $(7,313,533) $(1,571,323)
         
         
         
         
EBITDA Recon        
Net Income/(Loss) $(4,602,551) $(534,439) $(7,175,162) $(1,340,867)
Interest  408,196   72,602   1,381,946   173,322 
Taxes  -   (128)  -   - 
Depreciation & Amortization  160,504   301,541   364,609   603,081 
EBITDA  (4,033,851)  (160,424)  (5,428,607)  (564,464)
Change in FV of digital assets  280,685   -   954,842   - 
Gain on change in fv of contingent consideration  13,435   (16,539)  20,107   (70,712)
Change in FV of derivatives  2,948,217   -   3,019,609   - 
Impairment losses  -   -   129,007   - 
Stock Based compensation  15,258   26,013   30,047   298,943 
Adjusted EBITDA $(776,256) $(150,950) $(1,274,995) $(336,233)
         


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025
 
 Preferred Stock, $0.001 Par value Common Stock, $0.001 Par Value Additional Accumulated Accumulated Other Non Stockholders'
 Shares Amount Shares Amount Paid-In Capital Deficit Comprehensive Income Controlling Interest Equity
                  
Balance, December 31, 2025169,460  169 5,863,214   5,864  24,524,989   (22,141,797)  91,110   1,424,834   3,905,169 
     -   -    -   -   -   - 
Stock-based compensation-  - -   -  14,789   -   -   -   14,789 
Preferred dividends-  - -   -  -   (127,060)  -   -   (127,060)
Foreign currency translation-  - -   -  -   -   10,199     10,199 
Distribution to non-controlling interest               (13,883)  (13,883)
Net loss-  - -   -  -   (2,521,119)  -   (51,492)  (2,572,611)
                  
Balance, March 31, 2026169,460  169 5,863,214   5,864  24,539,778   (24,789,976)  101,309   1,359,459   1,216,603 
     -   -    -   -   -   - 
Common shares issued as commitment fee-  - 50,000   50  29,950   -   -   -   30,000 
Common shares issued for conversion of notes payable, accrued interest and settlement-  - 1,560,916   1,560  567,109   -   -   -   568,669 
Settlement of derivative         1,092,739         1,092,739 
Common shares issued for exercise of stock options-  - 49,018   49  (49)  -   -   -   - 
Stock-based compensation-  - -   -  15,258   -   -   -   15,258 
Preferred dividends-  - -   -  -   (127,095)  -   -   (127,095)
Foreign currency translation-  - -   -  -   -   (8,763)  -   (8,763)
Distribution to non-controlling interest-  - -   -  -   -   -   -   - 
Net loss-  - -   -  -   (4,539,695)  -   (62,856)  (4,602,551)
                  
Balance, June 30, 2026169,460 $169 7,523,148  $7,523 $26,244,785  $(29,456,766) $92,546  $1,296,603  $(1,815,140)
                  
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements


 
Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025
 
    
  2026   2025 
    
Cash Flows from Operating Activities   
Net loss$(7,175,162) $(1,340,867)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Stock-based compensation expense 30,047   298,943 
Equity method loss (income) (2,098)  (767)
Dividends received from equity method investment -   - 
Depreciation expense 855   856 
Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs 375,997   - 
Liquidation damages upon registration default 654,745   - 
Amortization of intangible assets 363,754   602,225 
Impairment of intangible assets -   - 
Gain on sale of subsidiary -   - 
Impairment of investments 129,007   - 
Change in FV of contingent consideration 20,107   (70,712)
Change in FV of derivative 3,019,609   - 
Change in FV of digital assets 992,955   - 
Earning on digital assets (38,113)  - 
Net change in:   
Accounts receivable 48,342   217,384 
Inventory 16,688   36,336 
Prepaids and other current assets 73,964   (60,834)
Accounts payable and other current liabilities 238,816   (3,271)
Due to joint ventures 88,897   (4,274)
Deferred revenue (292,946)  (250,183)
Due to related parties -   - 
    
Net cash used in operating activities (1,454,536)  (575,164)
    
Cash Flows from Investing Activities   
Cash paid to acquire businesses -   - 
Cash received for sale of subisiary -   - 
Investments in joint ventures -   - 
Cash received for sale of digital assets -   - 
Investment in digital assets -   - 
Net cash used in investing activities -   - 
    
Cash Flows from Financing Activities   
Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock -   830,000 
Proceeds from sale of common stock units -   - 
Proceeds from exercise of stock options -   - 
Payments of preferred dividends (253,010)  (201,848)
Distributions to non-controlling interest holders (13,883)  (37,680)
Proceeds from notes payable 212,700   358,800 
Payments on note payables (205,307)  (266,295)
Proceeds from convertible notes payable -   - 
Proceeds from notes payable - related parties -   35,965 
Payments on note payables - related parties (99,771)  - 
Payments on contigent consideration (112,119)  (133,845)
    
Net cash provided by financing activities (471,390)  585,097 
    
Effect of foreign currency translation 1,436   27,452 
    
Net Change in Cash (1,924,490)  37,385 
Cash, Beginning of Period 2,175,223   476,874 
    
Cash, End of Period 250,733   514,259 
    
Cash Paid For:   
Income Taxes$-  $- 
Interest$250,733  $122,733 
    
Non-cash transactions:   
Dividends on preferred stock$122,934  $199,851 
Non-controlling interest issued for settlement of note payable  $400,000 
Settlement of contingent consideration$-  $510,000 
Digital assets received for settlement of accounts receivable$24,329  $- 
Establishment of derivative liability on conversion feature$49   
    
    
    
    
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

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