RentRedi is the Best Property Management Software in 2026, According to Independent Market Intelligence

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the go-to property management software for independent landlords, has been named 2026 Rental Management Platform of the Year in the sixth annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program. The recognition points to what sets RentRedi apart: rent collection that keeps payments on time and funds moving fast, maintenance coordination that keeps every message and receipt in one place, AI-powered accounting that reduces tax time scramble, and real-time financial analytics that help rental owners make sharper decisions, all built to help landlords maximize what their properties earn.

"Being named the Rental Management Platform of the Year is a great honor, and we wouldn’t be here without the landlords who trust us with their rental business every day," said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. "We built RentRedi so that anyone, whether they own one rental or one hundred, gets all the oversight of doing it themselves without the manual work. It has been so exciting seeing owners get better visibility into their numbers within RentRedi, make better decisions, keep more of what they earn, and get a little closer to retiring early or spending more time with their family."

PropTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, evaluates entries on innovation, performance, user experience, functionality, market impact, and value. The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global real estate landscape through technology. The win marks RentRedi's fifth consecutive year receiving a PropTech Breakthrough Award, following three years as Tenant Portal of the Year and last year's recognition as Property Management Analytics Platform of the Year.

Real rent collection and tenant screening data behind the win

RentRedi's win is grounded in real numbers. Four years of payment data show that renters enrolled in RentRedi autopay reach a 99% on-time rent payment rate , compared with 87% for renters who pay manually, a gap driven mostly by forgotten due dates and busy weeks rather than an unwillingness to pay. Automated rent reminders close much of that gap on their own: Among tenants who missed an initial due date, 58% who received a rent reminder went on to pay on time, compared with 38% of tenants who didn't receive one, a 20-percentage-point gap RentRedi closes automatically with built-in reminders.

Rent reporting to TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax adds another lever. When on-time payments are reported to credit bureaus through the RentRedi app, landlords see a 13% increase in on-time rent . Renters with poor-to-fair credit scores who are enrolled in RentRedi credit reporting pay on time 93% of the time, compared with roughly 80% of those who aren’t, turning a credit score that once limited a renter's options into a track record that actually improves it.

Renters can choose whichever payment method works best for them – ACH, debit or credit card, or cash at more than 90,000 retail locations – with no requirement to bank anywhere specific.

For landlords, RentRedi offers the fastest funding timeline in the industry without charging premium fees, settling ACH payments the same day and depositing funds into rental business accounts within two business days, rather than making them wait a week or more for rent to clear or pay for expedited funding, as many other rent collection systems still do. For a rental owner covering a mortgage payment or an unexpected repair, faster access to funds often means paying from that month's rental income instead of dipping into savings.

RentRedi also tracks market-wide rent payment performance every month with Chandan Economics through the Independent Landlord Rental Performance Report , giving landlords a read on rent trends that other rental management software doesn't offer.

Tenant screening prevents problems before they start

Cash flow problems often start before a lease is even signed. RentRedi's five-part tenant screening process, covering background, credit, criminal, eviction, and income and asset verification, gives landlords a fuller picture of an applicant before they move in, so they can better assess risk. RentRedi-screened renters get set up and submit their first payment 17 days faster than renters who weren't screened, and pay on time 90% of the time, compared with 83% for renters who skip the process.

RentRedi also verifies income directly through Plaid, catching gig work, side income, and other non-traditional earnings that a credit report alone often misses, an advantage in markets with more self-employed or gig-economy renters. For a landlord, the combination of faster payments and fewer surprises is the difference between a tenant who's a source of stress and one who's a source of steady income.

AI-powered accounting and portfolio visibility

Landlords who use RentRedi no longer need a separate accounting tool, a spreadsheet, or a shoebox of receipts that need to be reconciled during tax season. RentRedi's native Accounting Suite lets landlords photograph a receipt and let AI extract the amount, assign it to the right property, and book it to the correct Schedule E category automatically, with profit and loss statements updating with each expense at both the property and portfolio level. It turns tax season from an annual scramble into something that's already handled by the time it arrives.

That same financial data feeds into a Portfolio Performance Dashboard , which pulls rent collection, expenses, maintenance activity, and mortgage amortization data together to calculate net operating income (NOI), cash flow, cash-on-cash return, and estimated equity automatically, at both the property and portfolio level. A landlord managing ten units across three cities can see which properties are pulling their weight and which ones need attention without digging through separate reports, and month-over-month trends surface a property whose expenses are creeping up faster than its rent before it becomes a bigger problem. Together, accounting and Portfolio Performance give an independent landlord the kind of financial visibility landlords used to need outside help to get.

Maintenance coordination that stays in the app

Landlords have historically had to piece together a maintenance record across text messages, phone calls, and paper receipts spread across whatever app or method the tenant, the landlord, and the contractor each happened to be using. RentRedi keeps every message, photo, and receipt in a single in-app thread from request to resolution, so a landlord has a complete, timestamped record of what was done and what it cost without digging through email or a separate invoicing tool.

Integrations with vendor networks like Lessen match landlords with vetted providers and turn a maintenance request into a resolved job with a full record attached, without the landlord coordinating every step themselves.

Reaching and supporting more renters

Filling a vacancy used to mean piecing together a listing across whatever site allowed a free posting, then fielding calls and emails outside any system that tracked applicants. RentRedi gives landlords a custom property listing website for each vacancy, syndicated directly to Zillow, so listings reach a wider pool of renters while applications and screening flow into the same platform used to manage the rest of the rental.

RentRedi also offers a fully translated Spanish-language tenant app, letting residents manage rent, maintenance requests, and communication with their landlord entirely in Spanish. For landlords renting to Spanish-speaking tenants, that means fewer translation workarounds and fewer messages lost in miscommunication.

RentRedi backs all of this with 24/7 live customer support, so a landlord dealing with a maintenance emergency or a payment question isn't waiting on a callback. For owners who need capital for a renovation, an acquisition, or a seasonal gap, RentRedi also offers short-term financing, with eligible landlords prequalified based on their payment history on the platform and funds available in as little as one to two business days.

A pattern of recognition

This award comes as RentRedi continues its run of industry recognition. RentRedi earned its third consecutive spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies last week, following a second consecutive year on HousingWire's Tech100 list, a 2025 Inman Best of PropTech Award, a spot on the Financial Technology Report's Top 50 Financial Technology Companies list, and a ranking on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

"RentRedi is transforming rental property management," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "From collecting rent to screening tenants, handling maintenance, or signing leases, renting is stressful for both tenants and landlords, yet traditional solutions leave the human touch behind. By combining automation, rent collection, screening, accounting, maintenance coordination, and around-the-clock support, RentRedi helps rental owners increase profitability, reduce expenses, and build stronger, more resilient businesses."

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards recognize innovation in real estate technology across categories including property management, smart buildings, and digital transactions. Learn more at PropTechBreakthrough.com .

About RentRedi

RentRedi is the complete property management software that helps rental owners save time on day-to-day operations and keep more of what they earn, whether they're self-managing a single unit or scaling to hundreds of doors. RentRedi eliminates the manual work involved in the rental lifecycle, optimizing the way landlords collect rent, screen tenants, list units, handle maintenance, categorize expenses with AI accounting, and improve performance. Remaining accessible and cost-effective enough to manage one unit, and scalable to handle thousands (at $0.39 per day for unlimited properties), RentRedi has become the go-to choice for landlords, as reflected in RentRedi being named the official property management software for both BiggerPockets and the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven PropTech leader, recognized by the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. Power Partners, Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, and HousingWire’s Tech100. With more than 10,000 5-star reviews, more than $35 billion in assets under management, over $6 billion in rent payments processed, and over 300,000 landlords and tenants using its platform, RentRedi partners with leading technology providers including Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. Learn more at RentRedi.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/914933d2-1838-47ae-ac69-07f489afe5a7